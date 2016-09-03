7:17am Sat 3 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Charlie Hebdo cartoon with Italian earthquake victims under lasagna angers Italians

The Charlie Hebdo cartoon has angered Italians. Photo / Charlie Hebdo
The Charlie Hebdo cartoon has angered Italians. Photo / Charlie Hebdo

A French satirical weekly's cartoon depicting victims of last week's earthquake in Italy under layers of lasagna has angered some in the country.

The Italian news agency ANSA quoted the mayor of Amatrice, the hardest-hit town where more than 230 bodies were found after the August 24 quake, as calling the cartoon in Charlie Hebdo magazine "tasteless and embarrassing." Mayor Sergio Pirozzi said on Friday while he welcomes irony, it shouldn't come at the expense of the dead. He added that he is sure the cartoon doesn't reflect the true feelings of the French people.

The quake in the central Apennines Mountain region claimed nearly 300 lives, injured hundreds of people and left thousands of residents homeless when several towns and hamlets were devastated.

Photo / Charlie Hebdo
Photo / Charlie Hebdo

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 03 Sep 2016 08:48:18 Processing Time: 13ms