Bali cop bashing: Sara Connor and David Taylor re-enact events

Byron Bay woman Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor have been brought to Kuta Beach in two separate small armoured personnel carriers, known as Rantis or tactical vehicles.

There are a large number of police at the beach as they prepare to conduct a re-enactment of the night that Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa was brutally bashed to death.

The couple, together for the first time since their detention 13 days ago, embraced at the gate to the beach as they were brought out for the re-enactment.

Connor rested her head on Taylor's shoulder and he kissed her forehead.

Connor and David are wearing orange outfits, with the Indonesian word for suspect on the back.

Around their necks they are wearing placards with their own names.

The role of murdered police officer is being played by a fellow officer.

The reconstruction of the crime is a normal part of police investigation in Indonesia.

Connor and Taylor will be instructed to show what happened on the night their paths crossed fatally with the traffic policeman.

Denpasar Police general crime unit chief, Reinhard Habonaran Nainggolan, said the re-enactment would be conducted in three locations - the beach, the Kubu Kauh Beach Inn where the couple stayed on the night and at Jimbaran, where the couple is alleged to have burned their bloody clothes and stayed in the days after the murder.

Mr Nainggolan said witnesses had also been summoned to attend.

It comes as a fund set up to raise money for 45-year-old Connor and her family in the wake of her detention in Bali has now requested that all donations go to a similar fund set up for the widow of the murdered police officer.

The Sara Fund, set up by friends and family in Byron Bay, had been raising money to pay for Connor's family and two young sons, aged nine and 11, but late last week the amount of money it raised was removed from the web page.

And now any donations are directed to the fund in Bali for the police officer.

"Sara thanks you for your support but requests that any donations in the future be directed to the fund established by the widow of Wayan Sudarsa ... a fund supported by Sara and her family," the website now says.

A group of UK expats in Bali and a charity called Soleman set up a fund last week to raise money for Sudarsa's family and to assist with his children's education and university fees.

Last Friday The Sara Fund had raised $7182 before the tally was removed from the site. At the same time the fund for Sudarsa's family was $7341.

Late yesterday the Sudarsa family fund had raised more than $10,000.

Connor's former husband, Anthony "Twig" Connor, also from Byron Bay, has travelled to Bali to visit his estranged wife this week.

On Monday Mr Connor was allowed to visit for only 15 minutes, during which the couple wept and embraced in what her lawyers said was an emotional meeting.

Denpasar police chief, Hadi Purnomo, said he is optimistic that everything about the alleged crime would be revealed when the couple is brought to the scene today.

Some differences have emerged in the versions given to police by Connor and Taylor.

Taylor was interrogated again on Monday night for four hours with police attempting to drill down on the motive for allegedly killing the police officer.

Mr Purnomo said police hoped to complete the brief of evidence or dossier against the couple as soon as possible. Police were now only waiting on the result of the re-enactment and for the results of forensic tests on blood found in the couple's hotel room, at the scene and in Taylor's hair.

Drug tests conducted on the couple after their arrest were also not complete.

Mr Purnomo said the beach area where the officer was killed would be closed off for the re-enactment but the road would remain open and police will be deployed for security.

Police allege that a fight broke out between Taylor and the police officer after an accusation that the officer had stolen Connor's bag on the beach. The officer, feeling offended when Taylor accused him of being a fake officer and trying to 'frisk" him, is said to have pushed Taylor and the pair started fighting.

Connor denies any role in the murder, saying she tried to separate her boyfriend and the police officer after the fight broke out.

Officer Sudarsa was brutally and repeatedly bashed to death with a beer bottle, his own binoculars and a mobile phone in the early hours of August 17. Connor's handbag, NSW driver's licence and ATM card were found at the scene.

Two days later Connor and Taylor were detained as they attempted to go to the Australian Consulate.

They have been named as suspects on murder, assault and beating charges but are not charged. The murder charge carries a maximum 15 years in jail.

