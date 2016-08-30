Australian mother charged after toddler found, ate methamphetamine

A toddler allegedly overdosed on the drug ice after discovering his mother's stash in the family's NSW home.

The mother of the 21-month-old child will today face court for almost killing the boy and exposing him to the toxic substance.

Police allege the boy was put to sleep in his mother's bedroom while she spent the night in another room of the Koonawarra house on the NSW south coast one night late January.

During the night, the child allegedly came across and consumed a quantity of the drug in the room.

He was found suffering seizures and was taken to Wollongong hospital where he tested positive to having consumed methylamphetamine or ice, police allege.

Following the incident, detectives from the state's Child Abuse Squad searched the south coast home where they located and seized ice, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.

After a seven-month investigation, the mother has been charged with abandoning a child under seven, causing danger of death, and various drugs charges.

The boy is in the care of NSW Department of Family and Community Services.

The woman is due to appear at Port Kembla Local Court today.

- news.com.au