Watch: Officer hailed a hero for pulling man from train tracks

A New Jersey Transit police officer is being hailed as a hero for pulling a man from train tracks in northern New Jersey last week.

Authorities say Officer Victor Ortiz says he followed the man he saw exiting a train at Secaucus Junction as the man jumped onto the tracks.

Ortiz says the man kneeled down onto the tracks as a train was about half a mile away.

He grabbed the man who kept saying "I just want to die," and Ortiz eventually was able to pull him off the tracks just as the train was coming into the station.

NJ Transit officials say they couldn't be more proud of Ortiz and hope it reminds people what police officers do every day.

- Daily Telegraph UK