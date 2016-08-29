Lottery winner wife 'leaves' husband for man 100 times richer

A married couple who won £2 million (NZ$3.6m) in the UK National Lottery have divorced after the wife began a relationship with one of the UK's richest men.

David and Victoria Jones won £2.3 million in 2004, having been married for a month, and used the money to set up a successful property portfolio in Devizes, Wiltshire.

Twelve years on, the pair have said the lottery "ruined their lives" and that they wish they had never won.

Mrs Jones, 41, who bought the winning ticket with the last pound coin in her purse, has reportedly left her husband for wealthy businessman Mike Clare - who sold bed retailer Dreams for £222 million in 2008.

Despite having bought a luxury home and a £70,000 sports car with their lottery winnings, Mrs Jones said it was "one of the worst things that's ever happened to [her]".

She told the Mail Online: "The stress it gives you in life and even 12 years down the line, I'm still classed as a lottery winner and it's horrible. It ruins your life. People treat you differently - it's just not a nice thing."

Their relationship began to deteriorate on Boxing Day last year, when Mr Jones, 41, said his wife announced she was leaving him.

But, during a make-or-break trip to Cape Verde in March, Mr Jones claims he discovered his wife's affair with Mr Clare after reading text messages exchanged between the two.

Mrs Jones initially denied a relationship with the businessman, saying they were "just good friends".

But Mr Clare - who now runs property firm Clarenco and is worth an estimated £260 million - yesterday confirmed the relationship, although he is still married to his wife of 37 years, Carol.

"I am seeing Victoria Jones. She didn't leave her husband for me," he told the site.

"We're not living together or anything like that, I'm seeing her. I'm quite friendly with my wife, I had a meeting with her yesterday.

"I haven't just seen Victoria. Everyone knows I've seen different girls and [my wife] is aware."

Mr Clare, 61, is said to have separated from his wife in August and the Jones' are believed to be in the process of splitting their assets.

The couple are the latest in a series of partners to split after winning the lottery, dubbed the "lottery curse".

Les and Samantha Scadding split four years after winning £45.5 million in 2009 and Adrian and Gillian Bayford separated a year after their £148 million prize in 2012.

