Trump under fire for tweet on death of star's cousin

Donald Trump is receiving criticism for his latest tweets, after NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin was fatally gunned down near a Chicago school where she intended to register her children.

"Dwyane Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago," Trump wrote.

"Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!"

One person responded: "@realDonaldTrump Glad you're not making this about you. Whew!"

Some criticised his record with African American voters, accusing him of trying to appeal to them too late.

Originally he had spelled Dwyane wrong, but deleted the incorrect version, replacing it with a new tweet using the same wording.

Trump has ramped up efforts to appeal to black and Hispanic voters in recent weeks as the polls show him slipping behind rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump later followed up with a second tweet sending the family his condolences. "My condolences to Dwyane Wade and his family, on the loss of Nykea Aldridge. They are in my thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

Wade, an opponent of gun violence, tweeted: "My cousin was killed today in Chicago. Another act of senseless gun violence. 4 kids lost their mom for NO REASON. Unreal. #EnoughIsEnough"

