A livid woman who complained about having to sit next to a mother and her baby before threatening the job of a Delta attendant, was kicked off the flight.

Marissa Rundell, 19, was travelling with eight-month-old Mason on a flight from JFK to Syracuse, New York, when the woman got on the aircraft and immediately began causing problems, the Daily Mail reports.

"She was the last one to get on the plane and I was in the second to last row of the plane," Rundell shared with the DailyMail.com about the February 6 flight.

"She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said 'this is f****** ridiculous. It's bulls**t having to sit in the back of the plane.'"

This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today. Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us. Karma is a b****

The Rochester, New York, resident claims that she asked the woman - who has not been identified - if she could not speak with profanity around Mason but the woman "complete ignored" her and didn't even look her way, continuing to complain.

Rundell added: "I said again please watch your language she told me to shut the f*** up and shove it. That's when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was."

Video shows the moment a flight attendant - named Tabitha - came and attempted to mediate the situation.

Tabitha can be heard asking the irate woman what the problem is.

"She brought up having to sit next to a crying baby (he wasn't crying or fussing at all)," explains Rundell who has flown with Mason, once before.

But when the woman got out of her seat and demanded a new one, the flight attendant asked her to sit down, angering her even more.

As the woman continues complaining, Tabitha offers to seat her on the next flight.

The woman exclaims "I can't" and then slams her stuff on the seat demanding that Tabitha state her name.

The woman ended up being escorted off the plane. Photo / Facebook

Not only does Tabitha oblige but she also list off her employee number, only setting the woman off.

"Thank you Tabitha, you may not have a job, tomorrow," she asserts.

In the next moment, Tabitha immediately voices that she wants the woman off the plane, the woman states "I can't."

Apologising, the woman tries to talk Tabitha out of kicking her off the flight, but the flight attendant has had it.

Tabitha retrieves a gate agent and tells them what the problem is, and ask that the woman be removed from the plane.

"I'm sorry, I was really stressed out," claims the woman as the clip ends.

According to Rundell, the woman was instructed off the plane by the gate agent but she tried to refuse by talking her way out of it.

"Ten mins later she came back and got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane," said Rundell.

Rundell is beyond pleased with how Delta handled the situation and knew that she needed to post the video online.

"I thought it was funny how she was acting like a child throwing a tantrum, said the mother.

"Also I see videos all the time about people bashing airlines for kicking people off so this is like the opposite."

Rundell detailed how Tabitha came back to apologize before the flight took off and shared how ultimately, the Delta staff had been extremely helpful during the ordeal.

"The flight attendants were absolutely amazing," added Rundell.

Delta Airlines could not be reached for a comment.