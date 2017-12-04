What is the point of travelling the world if you can't share it - or boast about it- with desk-bound friends back home?

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has become a fan favorite among travelers, who often post wanderlust-inducing photos from their worldly adventures to remind loved ones they're on vacation - and very #happy about it.

The app recently released its year-in-review data, which included, among other stats, the most photographed cities, locations and museums, based on geotagged data, of 2017. Instagram's data team also highlighted the top hashtags and filters used by its global community of 800 million users this past year.

The Big Apple and the House of Mouse took the top slots for most photographed city and location, respectfully, while Paris's Louvre Museum was the most Instagrammed museum worldwide (no doubt thanks to tourists' countless selfies with the "Mona Lisa").

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York took first place among US museums, while Washington's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden cracked the top 10 - at No. 8 - for the first time, probably because of Yayoi Kusama's wildly popular and photo-friendly mirrored infinity rooms. Nearly 160,000 people experienced the museum's record-breaking Kusama exhibition and posted around 34,000 snapshots from it on their Instagram accounts, according to the museum.

Here are a few of the site's top lists:

Most Instagrammed cities of 2017

Friends + Rooftops = Fun #newyork

A post shared by Kevin Wong 王廷熙 (@kevinwonka) on

1. New York

2. Moscow

3. London

4. Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Paris

6. Los Angeles

7. St. Petersburg

Follow us around the world 🌹🍃 PHOTOGRAPHER @live_in_germany December 3,  2017 LOCATION #stpetersburg A @boyephotografy REF TAG #Best_worldplaces ALL PHOTOS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE PHOTOGRAPHERS 🍃 Thank you for following @best_worldplaces 🌹🍃 Visit our family and friends galleries for more beauty @BEST_ITALIANSITES @BEST_AMALFICOAST @BEST_EARTHSCAPES @BEST_WORLDPORTRAITS @BEST_WORLDBNW @igworld_global @bestofnetherlands @ok_spain @bestgermanypics_ @wu_greece @worldprime @infinity_hdr ##россия #москва #спб #питер #нино #санктпетербург #краснодар #челябинск #казань #уфа #екат #екатеринбург #moscow #russia #citybestpic #cityscapes #nightsaroundtheworld #winterwonderland #snow #nights #loves_united_russia #nights_shotz_ #winter #europe_vacations #europegallery #wu_europe #europe #loves_united_europe

A post shared by WORLDPLACES 🌹🍃 FOR YOU (@best_worldplaces) on

8. Jakarta, Indonesia

9. Istanbul

10. Barcelona

Most Instagrammed locations of 2017

1. Disneyland, Anaheim, Calif.

2. Times Square, New York

3. Central Park, New York

4. Eiffel Tower, Paris

A post shared by ! Marcello (@marcellopez_) on

5. Tokyo Disneyland

6. Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando

7. Louvre Museum, Paris

8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York

9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California

10. Las Vegas Strip

Most Instagrammed museums (global) of 2017

1. Louvre Museum, Paris

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

3. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5. British Museum, London

6. American Museum of Natural History, New York

7. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

8. Victoria and Albert Museum, London

9. Natural History Museum, London

10. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

Most Instagrammed museums (US) of 2017

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

2. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

3. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

4. American Museum of Natural History, New York

5. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

6. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

TODAY (10/26) at 10AM PST, MOIC SAN FRANCISCO will be releasing A LIMITED AMOUNT OF TICKETS 🎟 EXCLUSIVELY for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH. Proceeds from today’s ticket sale will benefit Petaluma People's Service Center and their fire relief efforts. PPSC is a nonprofit Bay Area community center dedicated to improving the social and economic health of the Napa Valley community, by providing programs that strengthen the dignity and self-sufficiency of the individual. Join us in supporting PPSC and their timely fire relief work that has provided safety, security, and comfort for those in need ------ *Tickets can be purchased from our website (link in bio) * Tickets are limited to 2 tickets per order * All tickets are priced at $38

A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on

7. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

8. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C.

9. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York

10. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York

Top hashtags of 2017

Sunday in #Vegas 🤩

A post shared by Caesars Palace (@caesarspalace) on

1. #Love

2. #Fashion

3. #PhotoOfTheDay

4. #Photography

5. #Art

Asakusa, Taitō, Tokyo

A post shared by Tokyo - 東京 (@tokyo) on

6. #Beautiful

7. #Travel

8. #Happy

9. #Nature

10. #PicOfTheDay

Hashtags that increased most in popularity in 2017

1. #Photography

2. #TravelPhotography

3. #Memes

4. #Summer2017

5. #NaturePhotography

6. #Meme

7. #Travel

8. #FitnessMotivation

9. #BTS

10. #Photographer

Most used Instagram filters of 2017

1. Clarendon

2. Gingham

3. Juno

4. Lark

5. Moon