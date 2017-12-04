What is the point of travelling the world if you can't share it - or boast about it- with desk-bound friends back home?

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has become a fan favorite among travelers, who often post wanderlust-inducing photos from their worldly adventures to remind loved ones they're on vacation - and very #happy about it.

The app recently released its year-in-review data, which included, among other stats, the most photographed cities, locations and museums, based on geotagged data, of 2017. Instagram's data team also highlighted the top hashtags and filters used by its global community of 800 million users this past year.

Just realized this is my fifth time to New York this year, I think I kinda like it here 🤔 This is the coziest faux fur coat I own, exact items are linked 😊 http://liketk.it/2tJev #liketkit @liketoknow.it 📸: @_millybannister A post shared by Caitlin 🌺Vegan 🌱 (@beautyandcolour) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

The Big Apple and the House of Mouse took the top slots for most photographed city and location, respectfully, while Paris's Louvre Museum was the most Instagrammed museum worldwide (no doubt thanks to tourists' countless selfies with the "Mona Lisa").

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York took first place among US museums, while Washington's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden cracked the top 10 - at No. 8 - for the first time, probably because of Yayoi Kusama's wildly popular and photo-friendly mirrored infinity rooms. Nearly 160,000 people experienced the museum's record-breaking Kusama exhibition and posted around 34,000 snapshots from it on their Instagram accounts, according to the museum.

Here are a few of the site's top lists:

Most Instagrammed cities of 2017

Friends + Rooftops = Fun #newyork A post shared by Kevin Wong 王廷熙 (@kevinwonka) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:40am PST

1. New York

2. Moscow

3. London

4. Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Paris

6. Los Angeles

7. St. Petersburg

8. Jakarta, Indonesia

9. Istanbul

10. Barcelona

Most Instagrammed locations of 2017

A post shared by FASHION OOTD AND DAILY INSPO (@ootdmodels) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:32am PST

1. Disneyland, Anaheim, Calif.

2. Times Square, New York

3. Central Park, New York

4. Eiffel Tower, Paris

A post shared by ! Marcello (@marcellopez_) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:17am PST

5. Tokyo Disneyland

6. Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando

7. Louvre Museum, Paris

8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York

9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California

10. Las Vegas Strip

Most Instagrammed museums (global) of 2017

Selfie com a mona para parabenizar a melhor pessoa desse 🌎. Foto que representa bem o seu estado de espírito.. que você continue com esse seu jeito brincalhão pra eternidade! Te amo papi, vc merece as melhores coisas ❤️ A post shared by Julia Tanaka (@juliiatanaka) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

1. Louvre Museum, Paris

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

3. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5. British Museum, London

6. American Museum of Natural History, New York



I still can't believe this trip to New York was over half a year ago. Look at this little guy loving on these Dino bones. 🖤 not 10 months after this trip and I will be crossing another location off my bucket list.... Paris, here we come! (Without kids this time!!) A post shared by Haley Salomons (@haleysalomons) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:21am PST

7. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

8. Victoria and Albert Museum, London

9. Natural History Museum, London

10. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

Most Instagrammed museums (US) of 2017

For the #William100 weekend, Met curators and conservators will lead 15-minute pop-up talks about ancient Egyptian art, every hour on the half hour, 12:30-5:30, on Saturday, November 18. Meet in Gallery 132. A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:35am PST

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

2. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

3. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

4. American Museum of Natural History, New York

5. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

6. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

7. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

8. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C.

9. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York

10. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York

Top hashtags of 2017

Sunday in #Vegas 🤩 A post shared by Caesars Palace (@caesarspalace) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:13am PST

1. #Love

2. #Fashion

3. #PhotoOfTheDay

4. #Photography

5. #Art

Asakusa, Taitō, Tokyo A post shared by Tokyo - 東京 (@tokyo) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

6. #Beautiful

7. #Travel

8. #Happy

9. #Nature

10. #PicOfTheDay

Hashtags that increased most in popularity in 2017

1. #Photography

2. #TravelPhotography

3. #Memes

4. #Summer2017

5. #NaturePhotography

6. #Meme

7. #Travel

8. #FitnessMotivation

9. #BTS

10. #Photographer

Most used Instagram filters of 2017

1. Clarendon

2. Gingham

3. Juno

4. Lark

5. Moon