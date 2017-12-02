It's one of New Zealand's most remote locations, but if the number of Instagram photos shared from Milford Sound is anything to go by, its distance is no deterrent to visitors. The southern fiord has topped the list of New Zealand's most Instagrammed locations in 2017.

The annual list, released exclusively today to the Herald on Sunday, shows that the Sounds - which is almost four-hours' drive from Queenstown - is the most popular place to share photos from, based on the number of images geo-tagged to specific locations in 2017.

And while last year's list featured the urban landscapes of Queen St and the Sky Tower, this year it's mostly about natural beauty. Other pretty-as-a-picture spots that made the 2017 top 10 take in locations around the country, from Mount Maunganui, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and Takapuna Beach in the North Island, to Aoraki Mt Cook and stunning lakes Wanaka, Wakatipu and Pukaki in the South.

"The photography skills of visitors and New Zealanders on Instagram are quite amazing – although they do have some pretty good backdrops to work with!" says Andrew Fraser, director of marketing at Tourism New Zealand.

"This is another fantastic list of top spots to take a photo in New Zealand. It shows the great variety of New Zealand landscapes that we have on offer which are all within easy reach," Fraser says.

"We see on our @purenewzealand Instagram account the impact that New Zealand images shared to the platform can have on people planning a trip to New Zealand. Often we receive comments like 'I saw this place on Instagram and now I'm here experiencing it' – a true testament to the importance of the Instagram community in showcasing New Zealand to the world."

Most Instagrammed New Zealand locations of 2017

1. Milford Sound

A post shared by Laurie Winter | New Zealand (@laurie_winter) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

2. Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata

Sunrise 🌅 #realmiddleearth #nzmustdo #hobbiton A post shared by Hobbiton Movie Set (@hobbitontours) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

3. Lake Tekapo

4. Mount Maunganui

5. Aoraki Mount Cook

I hear there's a big snow storm coming? It might be time to give the truck a good winter test! #newzealand A post shared by Shaun Jeffers (@shaun_jeffers) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

6. Lake Wanaka, Central Otago

7. Tongariro Alpine Crossing

When you get up at 2am to start hiking for a sunrise its always in the back of your mind that it all might be for naught. Luckily on this particular day it all came together and we were able to witness a stunning sunrise over the iconic Emerald Lakes - the halfway point on the Tongariro Crossing! 😍🌄⛰️ A post shared by New Zealand Adventure&Travel (@talman) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

8. Takapuna Beach, Auckland

Quiet moments before the rest of the world wakes up. #myhood A post shared by New Zealand Photographer (@lola.photography) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

9. Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown

Lakeside. 💯 #NZMustDo A post shared by Bhavika Rambhai 👑 (@bhavika_rambhai) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

10. Lake Pukaki

