It's one of New Zealand's most remote locations, but if the number of Instagram photos shared from Milford Sound is anything to go by, its distance is no deterrent to visitors. The southern fiord has topped the list of New Zealand's most Instagrammed locations in 2017.

The annual list, released exclusively today to the Herald on Sunday, shows that the Sounds - which is almost four-hours' drive from Queenstown - is the most popular place to share photos from, based on the number of images geo-tagged to specific locations in 2017.

And while last year's list featured the urban landscapes of Queen St and the Sky Tower, this year it's mostly about natural beauty. Other pretty-as-a-picture spots that made the 2017 top 10 take in locations around the country, from Mount Maunganui, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and Takapuna Beach in the North Island, to Aoraki Mt Cook and stunning lakes Wanaka, Wakatipu and Pukaki in the South.

"The photography skills of visitors and New Zealanders on Instagram are quite amazing – although they do have some pretty good backdrops to work with!" says Andrew Fraser, director of marketing at Tourism New Zealand.

"This is another fantastic list of top spots to take a photo in New Zealand. It shows the great variety of New Zealand landscapes that we have on offer which are all within easy reach," Fraser says.

"We see on our @purenewzealand Instagram account the impact that New Zealand images shared to the platform can have on people planning a trip to New Zealand. Often we receive comments like 'I saw this place on Instagram and now I'm here experiencing it' – a true testament to the importance of the Instagram community in showcasing New Zealand to the world."

Most Instagrammed New Zealand locations of 2017

1. Milford Sound

A post shared by Laurie Winter | New Zealand (@laurie_winter) on

2. Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata

Sunrise 🌅 #realmiddleearth #nzmustdo #hobbiton

A post shared by Hobbiton Movie Set (@hobbitontours) on

3. Lake Tekapo

Today was such a perfect day... not only where the conditions spot on but I got to do a roadie with my daughter @collab_photography and had such an awesome time. I had spotted this island in the middle of Lake Tekapo for sometime now but every time I'm in the area the conditions weren't the best... well today I finally got the ideal conditions and I'm so happy. Crazy thing the island looked like it was floating on nothing. Anyway over to you what's at the top of your photography bucket list? I've got a long list but have ticked this one off. . . Lake Tekapo NZ Canon 5dii 105mm . . . . . #laketekapo #canterburynz #southislandnz #newzealandfinds #newzealandguide #newzealandnatural #purenewzealand #nzmustdo #capturenz #discover_newzealand #gottalovenz #rsa_nature #rsa_outdoors #beboundless #canonnz #jwvisuals #jw_snapshots #exploremore #exploretocreate #naturegram #wildernessculture #earthpix #worldshotz #wanderlust #bealpine #ig_great_pics #beautifuldestinations #createcommune #createexplore #reflectiongram

A post shared by Queenstown New Zealand (@pixel.peeps) on

4. Mount Maunganui

The place I am lucky enough to call home (wayyy down the other end of the beach by the curve!). An early morning climb with @talman , and wow were we rewarded! Always love it when mother nature reminds me why I love this place so much 🌅🔥 ↠ Canon 5DMkiv ↠ Canon F2.8L16-35 Mkii ↠ @LEEfilters 0.9 Soft GND ↠ @fstopgear Bag #mountmaunganui #bayofplentynz #ig_newzealand #newzealandvacations #newzealandguide #kiwi_photos #ig_shotz_may17 #majestic_earth #splendid_earth #wildernessculture #earthfocus #fantastic_earth #earthpix #welivetoexplore #outdoortones #theglobewanderer #eclectic_shotz #mountaingirls #awesomeglobe #bucketlisters #tourtheplanet #nakedplanet #earthporn #way2ill #earthofficial #discoverearth #reflectiongram #moodygrams #lifeofadventure #worldprime

A post shared by Rach Stewart | New Zealand (@rachstewartnz) on

5. Aoraki Mount Cook

I hear there's a big snow storm coming? It might be time to give the truck a good winter test! #newzealand

A post shared by Shaun Jeffers (@shaun_jeffers) on

6. Lake Wanaka, Central Otago

7. Tongariro Alpine Crossing

8. Takapuna Beach, Auckland

Quiet moments before the rest of the world wakes up. #myhood

A post shared by New Zealand Photographer (@lola.photography) on

9. Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown

Lakeside. 💯 #NZMustDo

A post shared by Bhavika Rambhai 👑 (@bhavika_rambhai) on

10. Lake Pukaki

