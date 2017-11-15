Don't check your manners at the gate.

A picture posted online of an airline passenger's disgusting behaviour and lack of manners has outraged people around the globe.

In the image, an unnamed passenger is sitting in his seat reading a book next to a half-eaten tray of airline food and handfuls of rubbish dumped in the aisle.

The photo, which was titled "Man dumps his food into aisle after eating what he wants", on Reddit and Instagram, has thousands fuming about the disrespectful actions, Fox News reported.

"How could he possibly get away with doing that...?" one internet user wrote.

"Everyone who walks by him needs to smack him upside the head," another said.

Another person wrote: "Unbelievable. That's when you tap him on the shoulder and say, 'Sir, I believe you dropped something' or go with the nose-rub method."

Unfortunately, this behaviour isn't new according to one flight attendant who commented on the picture.

"I've seen passengers do this and it's infuriating," the person wrote.

An overwhelming number of people have called for the man to be banned from the airline.

Since the photo was posted on social media, it has amassed over 34,000 upvotes on Reddit and nearly 5000 likes on Instagram.

More than 3000 comments have been made across both platforms.

It's not the first time passengers have been shamed on social media, with a handful of couples being caught engaging in sexual activity in their seats and the plane's toilets.

Back in 2014, Paris Hilton's brother Conrad Hilton had to be restrained on a BA flight after he became violent and threatened to fight the flight attendants.