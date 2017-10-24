New Zealand has been ranked the world's fifth-best country to visit in the latest Lonely Planet Best in Travel list.

The 2018 travel guide hypes up New Zealand's appeal for thrill seekers and nature lovers.

"Twenty-five years ago, long before it was retrofitted to resemble Middle-earth, New Zealand began actively attracting adventure-seekers," the guide book says.

"A sweet suite of trails, the Great Walks, encouraged exploration of the country's exquisite topography, taking tramping travellers through some of the world's most extraordinary wilderness."

Advertisement

Lonely Planet also mentions a new Great Walk to be built next year - the first since the network of nine trails was launched.

"The Paparoa Track will include the Pike29 Memorial Track. This 55km route, which commemorates 29 miners killed in 2010, wends between Blackball and Punakaiki on the South Island's West Coast, passing through Paparoa National Park, and will offer hikers and mountain bikers a sensational experience."

New Zealand slots in behind Chile, South Korea, Portugal and the African country of Djibouti.

Although New Zealand consistently features in must-see tourism rankings, it's been eight years since Lonely Planet last ranked our country in the Top 10 spots to visit.

The guide instead aims to promote countries that go under the radar but have plenty of travel potential - such as the small African country of Botswana which took the top spot in 2016.

Big events and buzz happening in a country could also bump it up the list. In 2017 Canada was rated best country to visit, due to a combination of a weak Canadian dollar and wild celebrations that were planned to mark 150 years since the country was founded.

In 2010 New Zealand was ranked in the top 10, with paragliding over Queenstown and kayaking in Abel Tasman National Park among the "life-changing experiences" recommended by the guide.

The Best in Travel guide also issues the Top 10 Cities and Top 10 regions to visit. In the past Christchurch has been named a top city while in 2015 Waiheke Island was named the fifth best region to visit in the world.

Lonely Planet's Top 10 Countries 2018 are:

1. Chile

2. South Korea

3. Portugal

4. Djibouti

5. New Zealand

6. Malta

7. Georgia

8. Mauritius

9. China

10. South Africa

Top 10 Cities 2018:

Seville, Spain

Detroit, USA

Canberra, Australia

Hamburg, Germany

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Antwerp, Belgium

Matera, Italy

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Guanajuato, Mexico

Oslo, Norway

Top 10 Regions 2018

Belfast & the Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland

Alaska, USA

Julian Alps, Slovenia

Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Kii Peninsula, Japan

Aeolian Islands, Italy

Southern USA

Lahaul & Spiti, India

Bahia, Brazil

Los Haitises National Park, Dominican Republic