The first long weekend of the summer season is upon us, which means warmer weather, beach days and long holidays will be here before we know it. But where should you spend them? Jane Jurgens tracks down some great Kiwi summer hotspots.

1. Abel Tasman National Park, Nelson

Last year, New Zealanders rallied together to purchase a pristine Abel Tasman beach to be treasured by the nation. After the sale, the 7ha Awaroa Inlet officially became part of Abel Tasman National Park - and now that it's all ours, we may as well pay it a visit. Aside from this little piece of paradise, there's plenty more to explore in New Zealand's only coastal national park, famous for its golden sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters. The 53km Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the Department of Conservation's Great Walks and can be walked in its entirety over three to five days - camp in DoC huts along the way, or try a luxury lodge for some added comforts.

The park has no roads, so you'll need to either walk in from Marahau or arrive by water on one of the beaches along the Coastal Track.

Raglan's rugged coastline makes a great summer getaway. Picture / 123RF Raglan's rugged coastline makes a great summer getaway. Picture / 123RF

2. Raglan, Waikato

A favourite of surfers, this small beach town with an eccentric arts scene is just a short drive west of Hamilton and it's the perfect spot for a laidback escape from everyday life. If you've never surfed before, this is a great place to start - the Raglan Surf School offers beginners lessons and you'll be riding the waves in no time. They also offer a special Surf Dames retreat for women - get the girls together and learn to surf, while also enjoying gourmet meals and yoga and massage sessions. Once you're all surfed out, the harbour is just begging to be explored with kayaks or paddleboards. Take a mission out to the Pancake Rocks, where compressed layers of limestone rocks look just like your favourite breakfast stack. Or take a hike up the Mt Karioi summit track and be rewarded with epic views of the coastline.

Advertisement

Whangarei Heads' Ocean Beach is one of Northland's great surf spots. Picture / Tania Whyte Whangarei Heads' Ocean Beach is one of Northland's great surf spots. Picture / Tania Whyte

3. Whangarei Heads, Northland

Take a scenic drive up north to a real summer playground - the Whangarei Heads boast a beautiful subtropical climate, with sparkling white sand beaches, rich native bush and volcanic peaks. The walking trails here have some of the best views in Northland, covering historic Maori and World War II sites. Try taking on the Te Whara Track, an ancient Maori trail that takes you on a five- to six-hour journey from Urquharts Bay. The trail ends at Ocean Beach, Whangarei's premier surf beach with stunning views of Bream Head - perfect for a congratulatory swim.

The East Cape lighthouse, past Te Araroa, the first place to see the sunrise. Picture / Bare Kiwi The East Cape lighthouse, past Te Araroa, the first place to see the sunrise. Picture / Bare Kiwi

4. East Cape, Eastland

You'll find fewer tourists and a slower pace on the East Cape - a welcome relief from some of the more popular summer hot spots. It's a fantastic area for a road trip, with plenty of places to camp out along the way. As you explore, take in the rich history of the area - the first Maori waka reportedly arrived at Titirangi Hill in Gisborne, and Captain Cook was the first European to set foot on the land at Kaiti Bay. There are also plenty of spectacular surf beaches to visit and charming country pubs where you can wet your whistle afterwards. Be sure to visit Tolaga Bay Wharf, the longest concrete wharf in the Southern Hemisphere, which takes half an hour to walk to the end and back - plus it's a great fishing spot. Further up the coast, the East Cape Lighthouse marks the easternmost point of New Zealand - see if you can climb the 700+ steps to the top. It's worth getting up early around here too - you'll be rewarded with one of the first views of the sunrise in the world.

Sunsets are pretty special at Great Barrier Island, a good holiday spot if you want an alternative to Waiheke. Picture / Todd Eyre Photography Sunsets are pretty special at Great Barrier Island, a good holiday spot if you want an alternative to Waiheke. Picture / Todd Eyre Photography

5. Great Barrier Island, Hauraki Gulf

Think a little further than Waiheke and head out to the Barrier - it's a four-and-a-half-hour ferry ride from Auckland and great diving, fishing, surfing, kayaking and mountain biking all await at your destination. The largest and most seaward of the Hauraki Gulf islands, it is rugged and largely undeveloped, with accommodation options ranging from basic campsites to luxury eco lodges. The marine life around the island is abundant - there's a good chance you'll spot whales and dolphins on that long ferry ride over. Great Barrier Island also hosts a number of events over the summer, including garden tours, a New Year's Picnic and the Great FitzRoy Mussel Fest. There's a small population of locals here, famously arty and eclectic.

Scenic Sumner Beach and surrounding hills in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture / 123RF Scenic Sumner Beach and surrounding hills in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture / 123RF

6. Sumner, Christchurch

Christchurch's popular city beach is an excellent spot to lap up some summer rays as although it's only 10km southeast of the inner city, it feels like a world away. Grab an icecream and take a stroll along the wide promenade that stretches for 1.25km - or you could scooter, skateboard or ride a bike. It's a great family beach with shallow water, but there are rip currents to be aware of and the beach is patrolled by lifeguards during the summer. At low tide you can explore Cave Rock, or take an easy climb to the top. There are other walking options in the area for all ages - but for something more challenging, extend a walk along the Esplanade and continue up and over Scarborough Hill

to Taylor's Mistake. It's steep at times, but the view from the top is amazing - cool down with a swim at Taylor's before you head back.