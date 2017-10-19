A plane full of passengers on their way to Switzerland were treated with an impromptu, personalised tour from their pilot as they prepared to touch down in the country's capital.

The Swiss International Airlines flight, which was coming from Barcelona, had to delay touching down in Zurich due to congestion.

But instead of just circling overhead, the pilot decided to make a scenic detour around the Alps in perfect weather conditions.

"Let me show you the best of Switzerland," he told passengers over the cabin's loudspeaker.

Advertisement

Thank you, Swiss International Air Lines for the absolutely extraordinary flight this morning on LX1953 from Barcelona.... Posted by Lars Jensen on Saturday, 14 October 2017

The lucky passengers were treated with a stunning bird's-eye view of the Matterhorn, Zermatt, Aletch Gletcher, Eiger and Jungfrau.

A passenger on board, Lars Jensen, said the experience was "absolutely spectacular" in a Facebook post to Swiss International Airlines.

"I will fly with you again next time," he added.

A spokesman for Swiss Airlines confirmed that air traffic control had approved the impromptu tour.

"Pilots are permitted to fly different holding patterns (for example over the Alps instead of over the central plateau) if authorised by air traffic control," a spokesman for Swiss Air Lines told swissinfo.ch.

"Safety is always our first priority. However, holding patterns over the Alps do not differ from holding patterns elsewhere in terms of safety or concerning arrival time."