'Can the engines be turned off? My head is sore': Weird and wonderful plane passenger requests and questions revealed... by cabin crew

"Is there a window open? It's freezing."

Not an unusual question at first glance. But it is when you consider the context: it was posed by a plane passenger to a member of the cabin crew, mid-flight.

It's just one of many bizarre passenger questions and requests revealed by air steward "Dan Air" on his Confessions Of A Trolley Dolly website.

Writing on his site, he explains that he asked his flight-crew social media followers about the wacky things they'd heard and that the responses were "quite unbelievable".

One involved a bowel movement and the first class cabin.

A customer in economy class, it is recounted, was challenged as he tried to use the toilet in first class.

When told that he was only allowed to use the toilets in economy, he retorted: "S*** does not have a class system."

A request for a brew baffled a crew member on another flight.

Continued below.

Related Content YouTube series reviews the most disgusting hotel rooms in the US Secrets of a long haul flight revealed by Qantas staff in documentary These are some of the places that are openly hostile to tourists

The passenger at first asked for a hot chocolate, but when told that turbulence meant that hot drinks couldn't be poured, replied: "Oh okay, I'll have a cup of tea then?"

The weirdness continues unabated.

Dan also relays the tale of a passenger who asked for a sanitary towel - "because it was free" - then stuck it over his eyes and fell asleep.

Several passengers failed to grasp the reality of mechanised flight.

One asked if the tea supplies would be stocked up mid-way, another asked if the engines could be turned off "because my head is really sore" and one complained to a steward that they hadn't landed the plane very smoothly.

"I must have some pretty good superpowers to land the plane from the cabin," came the reply.

And brazenly, one flier asked if he could join the "half-mile" high club and masturbate in the toilet, "even though the seatbelt sign is on".

The reply was fairly curt.

- Daily Mail