'Looks better when the lid is on': Passengers reveal worst ever in-flight meals

This flyer said the meal was the "worst that they'd ever had" and only took a few bites. Photo / Laura Fenn / Supplied
While long haul flying is becoming increasingly more affordable and comfortable, it appears in-flight meals have remained a turn-off.

We've all stomached a number of boring airline dishes, but spare a thought for an unlucky bunch who claim to have been served with some rather dire meals.

A number of passengers have turned to website airlinemeals.net - a site dedicated to food served in the skies - to vent about their not so delicious meals.

From dodgy desserts to stomach-churning sandwiches, these meals are something you wouldn't feed to your dog.

One passenger, allegedly flying on a Virgin flight, ripped into the company for his breakfast meal, saying: "Virgin Australia take a bow."

Green eggs and ham, anyone? Photo . Instagram / trentgough
"The lowest greenest most horrible eggs I have ever eaten ..."

A vegetarian claimed Bulgaria Air gave them a ham sandwich and a rotten apple.

"My best ever in-flight #VEGETARIAN meal - a ham sandwich and a rotten apple!"

Apparently this was one traveller's "best" in-flight meal ever... Photo / Instagram / jbotapes
Another woman was left confused as to what she was served, describing her meal as "gelled fat".

Umm, a bowl of jelly? This interesting in-flight meal didn't do it for one traveller. Photo / Instagram / francesca_scott_
A traveller, claiming to be flying with Lufthansa, said the airline served him the worst plane meal he'd ever eaten.

"Worst economy meal I've ever eaten," he said.

"The sandwich was cold and tasteless, the fruits weren't fresh. Shame on you."

This flyer claimed: "Worst intercontinental meal ever. Looks better when the lid is on". Photo / Pucklechat / Supplied
Another added: "Worst intercontinental meal ever. Looks better when the lid is on."

While one traveller was unhappy with their meal, they did praise the unknown airline on their creativity with one meal which looked like the Italian flag.

Italian flag, anyone? Photo / Lenanorthbooks / Instagram
Dear airline - really? "Look at the bright side, Mom... It looks a bit like the Italian flag, and you like Italy," my daughter said. Made me laugh, at least.

A traveller who tried maggots, cockroaches, frogs and scorpions on his trip said he didn't feel the urge to give his not so appetising dinner a try on his flight.

