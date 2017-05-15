'Looks better when the lid is on': Passengers reveal worst ever in-flight meals

While long haul flying is becoming increasingly more affordable and comfortable, it appears in-flight meals have remained a turn-off.

We've all stomached a number of boring airline dishes, but spare a thought for an unlucky bunch who claim to have been served with some rather dire meals.

A number of passengers have turned to website airlinemeals.net - a site dedicated to food served in the skies - to vent about their not so delicious meals.

From dodgy desserts to stomach-churning sandwiches, these meals are something you wouldn't feed to your dog.

One passenger, allegedly flying on a Virgin flight, ripped into the company for his breakfast meal, saying: "Virgin Australia take a bow."

"The lowest greenest most horrible eggs I have ever eaten ..."

A vegetarian claimed Bulgaria Air gave them a ham sandwich and a rotten apple.

"My best ever in-flight #VEGETARIAN meal - a ham sandwich and a rotten apple!"

Another woman was left confused as to what she was served, describing her meal as "gelled fat".

A traveller, claiming to be flying with Lufthansa, said the airline served him the worst plane meal he'd ever eaten.

"Worst economy meal I've ever eaten," he said.

"The sandwich was cold and tasteless, the fruits weren't fresh. Shame on you."

Another added: "Worst intercontinental meal ever. Looks better when the lid is on."

While one traveller was unhappy with their meal, they did praise the unknown airline on their creativity with one meal which looked like the Italian flag.

Dear airline - really? "Look at the bright side, Mom... It looks a bit like the Italian flag, and you like Italy," my daughter said. Made me laugh, at least.

A traveller who tried maggots, cockroaches, frogs and scorpions on his trip said he didn't feel the urge to give his not so appetising dinner a try on his flight.

- NZ Herald