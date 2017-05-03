Man who ordered gluten free meal on flight is given a single banana - and cutlery to eat it with

By Gavin Haines

A passenger who ordered a gluten-free breakfast on a nine-hour flight claims he was given a solitary banana while other passengers tucked into sausages and eggs.

Londoner Martin Pavelka claims the lonely banana was served to him on an All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Sydney, which was the second leg of his £1,200 ($2242) trip to Australia.

The banana came with a sticker on it saying "GF" - for gluten free - and was served to him with a packet containing a knife, fork and salt, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Mr Pavelka, who suffers from the digestive condition coeliac, had been served a proper meal the previous evening. However, he was expecting something more substantial for breakfast.

"All other passengers were served a full breakfast meal consisting of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, bread, and yogurt," he told the Evening Standard. "This was a nine-hour flight. Although definitely gluten-free, the banana did not keep me full for very long."

Mr Pavelka said other passengers were laughing as he complained to the air hostess.

"I think the stewardess realised something wasn't right too," he said. "The fault must be somewhere in management."

Mr Pavelka has since put in a complaint to the airline, but has yet to hear back. Telegraph Travel has also contacted All Nippon Airways for a comment.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph UK.

- Daily Telegraph UK