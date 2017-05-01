The flight from Hell: Horrific turbulence leaves 20 passengers with serious injuries

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

These were the chaotic scenes on board an Aeroflot plane as major turbulence threw passengers all over the cabin on a flight between Russia and Thailand.

At least 20 people - including three babies - suffered major injuries including suspected broken spines in the carnage which happened en route from Moscow to Bangkok, the Daily Mail reports.

Dramatic video shows passengers lying injured in the aisle after they were hurled up to the ceiling.

The babies were thrown out of their mothers' arms by the force of the severe turbulence one hour before landing in Bangkok, said a source.

People walking in the aisle and without seat belts on were injured.

Luggage as well as food and drink from the trolleys was strewn all over the cabin.

Evgenia Zibrova posted a shocking video with the comment: "Numerous air pockets one hour before landing led to broken bones, internal and external bleeding.

"Lots of people from the tail cabin have broken their noses, several people have probably broken their spines.

"Babies are covered in bruises, people lost consciousness. Thanks that we are still alive. Aeroflot, please help these people."

Vladimir Sosnov, deputy head of Russian Consulate in Thailand, said: "The injured suffered multiple fractures. There are both Russian and foreign citizens among them."

He said: "Apparently, those who were injured did not have their seat belts fastened."

The plane - a Boeing 777 and packed with tourists - hit several successive areas of turbulence en route to Bangkok.

The flight crew kept control of the aircraft and the injured passengers were rushed to hospital on arrival in the Thai capital.

A source said 19 people were hospitalised in Bangkok, with two undergoing urgent surgery.

Others were treated with first aid after the incident on board flight SU 270.

A source told Interfax: "A Boeing 777 plane suddenly got into the zone of strong turbulence before starting to descend.

'There had been no order to fasten seat belts at that moment.

"As a result, the plane was jolted by hundreds of metres, and some passengers were thrown into the space between the chairs suffering traumas."

The Russian embassy is providing assistance to the injured passengers.

