Campsite for swingers unzips in the south of France

If you're looking to spice up your next holiday with your partner, this raunchy campground in the south of France could be the perfect destination.

Located in the beautiful Dordogne countryside, Le Diamant Noir campsite is inviting both singles and swinging couples to pitch a tent and enjoy an affordable, yet sexy time away.

There's a whole range of erotic activities to partake in, with overnight stays starting from €25 ($39).

Attractions include "muscle awareness water aerobics", as well as underwear-optional parties and themed nights at the bar - think Eyes Wide Shut, or Latex and Leather.

While it's largely marketed to couples, curious singles can also have a peep, with single women charged €12 ($19) and men €45 ($71).

Visitors can bring their own tents, or rent a mobile home on site.

The facilities include swimming pools, sauna, hot tub and "cuddle corners", where guests can get to know each other better.

And once you're ready for a break from swinging, there are basketball and volleyball courts to use, as well as mountain bike rentals to explore the area.

Bruno Mazaferro, who established the campsite with his wife Sandra, told the Sun business had been "pumping" and was fully booked over Easter weekend.

The majority of guests had been French, with others from neighbouring European countries.

