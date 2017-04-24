8:15am Mon 24 April
A holiday for the filthy rich: The villas in Dubai that might clean you out

By SADIE WHITELOCKS

Washing the bank account clean: The much-anticipated XXII Carat villa complex on the celebrity-peppered Palm Jumeriah in Dubai boasts $1million bathtubs in the master bathrooms. Photo / XXII Carat

For the filthy rich looking to soak up a bit of luxury on holiday, a $1million bathtub might be just the thing.

The much-anticipated XXII Carat villa complex on the celebrity-peppered Palm Jumeriah in Dubai boasts some of the most expensive bathrooms in the world.

Set to open later in the year, each of the 22 properties comes complete with deep tubs carved out of precious rock crystals sourced from the Brazilian Amazon jungle.

Bathing in luxury: The glimmering centrepieces were crafted by Florence-based company Baldi Home Jewels. Photo / XXII Carat

The glimmering centrepieces were crafted by Florence-based company Baldi Home Jewels.

Asked what it's like to bathe in one of the luxury tubs, Luca Baldi, CEO of Baldi, told MailOnline Travel that it "transcends reality".

Dreamy? Asked what it's like to bathe in one of the luxury tubs, Luca Baldi, CEO of Baldi, told MailOnline Travel that it 'transcends reality'. Photo / XXII Carat

He continued: "They offer the ultimate escape from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

"An experience of blissful connection with nature, it is a primitive sensation, which reaches the highest level of pleasure.

Trade off: The other bathrooms in the villas feature less fancy tubs, but there's plenty of marble cladding to make up for it. Photo / XXII Carat

"The residents of XXII Carat villas in Dubai will be among the first in the world to bathe in these remarkable tubs and enjoy the truly unique, magical and luxurious experience."\\

Location, location: Despite the eye watering price tag, 30 per cent of the properties have already been snapped up (above, a rendering of a terrace area outside one of the villas). Photo / XXII Carat

Each of the precious rocks, weighing more than 10,000kg, had to be transported from South America to the Middle East.

Mediterranean style: A rendering shows what the finished holiday complex will look like. Photo / XXII Carat

The boulders were then split in half, before specialists spent hundreds of hours sandpapering the carved chunks down.

Mr Baldi says that thanks to the craftsmanship, the tubs have "incredibly smooth interiors".

Heavy cargo: Each of the precious rocks, weighing more than 10,000kg, had to be transported from South America to the Middle East. Photo / XXII Carat

The outside of the bathing vessels were then left intentionally untouched to "highlight the contrast between nature and workmanship".

Palatial: The Mediterranean-style holiday villas at the XXII Carat, masterminded by a Russian property developer, are on the market for between £8.5million and £19million. Photo / XXII Carat

The Mediterranean-style holiday villas at the XXII Carat, masterminded by a Russian property developer, are on the market for between £8.5million (NZ$15.5 million) and £19million ($NZ34.6 million).

Craftsmanship: The boulders were then split in half, before specialists spent hundreds of hours sandpapering the carved chunks down. Photo / XXII Carat

Each have seven bedrooms, so that the occupiers can invite friends and family to stay.
Despite the eye watering price tag, 30 per cent of the properties have already been snapped up.

Spotless: A computer-generated image shows what a lounge area in one of the high-priced villas will look like, with high ceilings and clean white furnishings. Photo / XXII Carat

Other selling points include private beach access, landscaped gardens and a 24-hour concierge.

- Daily Mail

