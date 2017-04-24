A holiday for the filthy rich: The villas in Dubai that might clean you out

By SADIE WHITELOCKS

For the filthy rich looking to soak up a bit of luxury on holiday, a $1million bathtub might be just the thing.

The much-anticipated XXII Carat villa complex on the celebrity-peppered Palm Jumeriah in Dubai boasts some of the most expensive bathrooms in the world.

Set to open later in the year, each of the 22 properties comes complete with deep tubs carved out of precious rock crystals sourced from the Brazilian Amazon jungle.

The glimmering centrepieces were crafted by Florence-based company Baldi Home Jewels.

Asked what it's like to bathe in one of the luxury tubs, Luca Baldi, CEO of Baldi, told MailOnline Travel that it "transcends reality".

He continued: "They offer the ultimate escape from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

"An experience of blissful connection with nature, it is a primitive sensation, which reaches the highest level of pleasure.

"The residents of XXII Carat villas in Dubai will be among the first in the world to bathe in these remarkable tubs and enjoy the truly unique, magical and luxurious experience."\\

Each of the precious rocks, weighing more than 10,000kg, had to be transported from South America to the Middle East.

The boulders were then split in half, before specialists spent hundreds of hours sandpapering the carved chunks down.

Mr Baldi says that thanks to the craftsmanship, the tubs have "incredibly smooth interiors".

The outside of the bathing vessels were then left intentionally untouched to "highlight the contrast between nature and workmanship".

The Mediterranean-style holiday villas at the XXII Carat, masterminded by a Russian property developer, are on the market for between £8.5million (NZ$15.5 million) and £19million ($NZ34.6 million).

Each have seven bedrooms, so that the occupiers can invite friends and family to stay.

Despite the eye watering price tag, 30 per cent of the properties have already been snapped up.

Other selling points include private beach access, landscaped gardens and a 24-hour concierge.

- Daily Mail