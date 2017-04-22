Watch: American Airlines employee challenges passenger to hit him

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Another dramatic airline incident has been revealed - a video showing an American Airlines employee challenging a passenger to hit him after a woman holding a baby was allegedly hit with her stroller in an argument with airline staff.

It comes just two weeks after video emerged of a bloodied United Airlines passenger being dragged off a flight for refusing to give up his seat for staff.

The latest video starts with the woman already crying at the front of the airplane, holding a child in her arms and asking for her stroller back.

Then another upset passenger says he's "not going to sit here and watch this" and goes to the front of the plane to confront the flight attendants.

Soon after a man wearing an American Airlines uniform boards the plane and begins talking to the attendants out of earshot of the camera.

He is confronted by the male passenger, who tells the staff member: "You do that to me and I'll knock you flat," before the employee comes across with his finger pointing, warning the passenger to "stay out of it."

The male passenger gets out of his seat and approaches the employee, and the employee then challenges the passenger to "Try it. Hit me. You don't know what the story is."

The passenger replies, "you almost hurt a baby!"

American Airlines has confirmed it is investigating - and it has upgraded the family to first class for the rest of their travel, and stood down the staff member at the centre of the row.

"What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for customers," the airline said in a statement.

"We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident.

"We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care.

"The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions.

"The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident."

There was global uproar at the United Airlines incident two weeks ago. The airline stuffered financial loss when its share price dipped and the public boycotted the airline as a result.

