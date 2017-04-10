Is this acceptable? 'Arrogant' backpacker goes viral after refusing to move feet from head rest

By Adam Boult

If ever you're a guest in a foreign country, acting like you own the place can be a distinctly bad look.

One backpacker, believed to be from France, has become the subject of a viral post on social media after a man in Thailand shared pictures of her resting her feet on the head rest of the seat in front of her while travelling on a coach.





21-year-old Narong Thaopanya took the picture while travelling on the coach from Bangkok to Thailand's Sukhothai province on March 30, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The army reservist uploaded the picture, and a video, to Facebook, telling his followers: "This woman's face was beautiful but she had no manners.

"The smell from her feet was filling the whole bus. It was hot and made me feel sick, because her feet were next to my head.

"I asked her many times to put her legs on the ground and she would not do it. She just kept them in the air.

"Somebody will have to use the seat and put their head where her dirty feet have been.

"Would she have done this in her own country? If think that she thought she could get do it because she is a woman.

"People should be more respectful when they are visitors to other people's countries."

However, it should be noted that we're hearing only one side of the story from Narong. We don't know who sat down first, or why the woman had her feet up - perhaps he should have just moved seats?

