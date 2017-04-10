Texas apartment block has terrifying glass-bottomed rooftop pool

By Erin Karasin

A luxury apartment block in Texas boasts a glass-bottomed rooftop pool, giving swimmers a dizzying view of the busy street 500 feet below.

Dubbed the Sky Pool, the infinity pool is on the 42nd floor of the Market Square Tower and extends 10 feet over the side of the imposing Houston building, according to Daily Mail.

Sweat-inducing footage shows one brave resident appearing to step into thin air as they gingerly walk around on the 8-inch thick plexiglass.

For those not willing to risk the teeth-clenching heights, there is another pool on the fourth-floor terrace.

Any thrill-seeking house hunters can purchase a 564-square foot studio for $1,805, or dish out $18,715 per month for a 2,993-square foot penthouse.

Reaction was mixed for the footage, with one horrified viewer writing: 'Eek! No thanks! Not my type of fun living on edge,' while another penned: 'This is the coolest idea ever I wanna go here.'

A gobsmacked third user asked: How is this architecturally possible? To be suspended over traffic like that think of the perimeter structure. Is it like a tube? I'm trying to wrap my brain around it!'

