Don't use filters and take photos one hour after sunrise: Instagram couple reveal how to make $12k per photo

They're young, ridiculously good-looking and they're raking in the cash with every Instagram snap

Jack Morris, 26, and his girlfriend Lauren Bullen, 24, met in March, 2016, while both travelling in Fiji.

Since, the inseparable pair have grown to be world-renowned travel bloggers and visited 45 countries together - all while earning a six figure salary for their stunning photographs and breathtaking Instagram feeds.

And now, Jack, who is originally from Manchester, has revealed some of his top tips and how he and his Australian girlfriend have transformed their passion into a full time career.

Taking to his blog, Do You Travel, Jack said the key to taking the perfect photograph in a busy location is timing.

"Most of the time we like to shoot around one hour after sunrise. Busy locations don't tend to be as busy at this time of day," he wrote.

Jack also said he avoids Instagram filters and always takes the time to ensure his images match.

"I edit all my photos in the same kind of style with my own Lightroom presets so I guess they all look somewhat similar because of that. I also look at the grid and try to plan the next image to make sure it works well with the rest of my recent feed," he said.

"I don't use any mobile apps or filters, I edit using Lightroom on my Macbook Pro. If a photo looks a little dark or contrasty [sic] I sometimes tweak the edit just on the pre post Instagram editor."

The former carpet cleaner, who lived out of his backpack between 2012 and 2016 before moving to Bali with Lauren, also said the pair rely on word of mouth, Pinterest and Instagram to find the 'off the grid' places they are so often pictured in.

He added: "We try to balance our life between being at home in Bali, travel jobs and travelling for fun. We aim to visit at least one new country each month, non work related, which most of the time is decided on by a last minute decision."

Jack also revealed that he and Lauren, aka Gypsea_Lust, take all their own photos and that any snaps of the two of them together are taken via a tripod with a timer remote.

The pair have mastered the art of blogging and as a result, share an incredible three million followers between them and earn thousands of dollars for any sponsored posts.

Jack revealed to Cosmopolitan in January that he and Lauren won't do a sponsored post for less than $3,000 USD ($4,301).

The most he has been paid for one post is $9,000 USD ($12,905) while the most Lauren has ever got from one snap is $7,500 USD ($10,754).

"I did a job for a phone company where I flew out for three days; there were two days filming and then I had to do five photos on Instagram, and that was $35,000," he told the magazine.

"We've even turned up to jobs before that we've charged thousands for, and we've got there and they've been like, 'your rates are so low'.'"

But despite the high rates, Jack insists the pair only do sponsored posts if they support the brand, company or tourism board.

"I was contacted by brands way before I started accepting offers. I didn't care about making money, it was always just a project I did for fun. Eventually as I grew bigger some of the offers were too good to turn down," he wrote.

"I only promote or post about the things I truly like or believe in, which is very important to me and why my posts resonate with so many."

Jack did admit that the job can get overwhelming at times and that they do sometimes travel to places "for the sole purpose of a 'gram worthy' shot".

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2016, Jack said that within the first nine months of meeting each other, Lauren gained more than 700,000 followers and he gained more than half a million.

"I think it was because it was mixing the photography up with Lauren and people enjoy seeing a couple and it works for us," he said.

Jack and Lauren's jaw-dropping photography and enviable lifestyle drew the admiration of plenty of brands who inundated the pair with opportunities over the next 12 months.

Global brands such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, Disney, Air NZ, AirBnB, NRMA insurance and other headlining acts have all approached the duo.

Lauren has even had to turn down fashion brands.

"She has to turn down a lot of brands, if she wouldn't wear it she won't work with it as she tries to keep it authentic," Jack said.

Despite their work load, the duo are aware of how truly lucky they are.

"It is almost a dream. Being able to do what I want every day is nice," he said.

"It is ideal, I never really expected to find someone I could share this with, so it worked out really well."

- Daily Mail