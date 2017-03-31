Raunchy 'adults only' cruise ship famous for having nude adult play rooms heading to New Zealand

A luxury liner famous for its raunchy 'clothing optional' cruises is making its ways to New Zealand and Australia.

Azamara Club Cruises made headlines after announcing passengers on selected routes will be able to enjoy clothing-optional areas, private playrooms, adult-orientated entertainment, provocative theme nights, culinary experiences and sensual staterooms.

Plans for such an itinerary have not yet been scheduled for Australia, but the ship will depart from Melbourne and Perth in late 2018 and early 2019.

Azamara Club Cruises is a luxury cruise line which operates two 690-passenger ships- Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey.

The line has announced its Australian and New Zealand itinerary for 2019.

The ship will leave Fremantle on December 22, 2018 for a 15-night Christmas and New Year's Eve cruise to Melbourne, Escape reported.

It will then sail from Melbourne on January 6, 2019 for a 16-night Australia and New Zealand voyage.

The Australian leg is part of a global program which will feature 250 ports in 69 countries.

- Daily Mail