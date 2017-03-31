These astronauts' travel photos are probably better than yours

By Hannah Meltzer

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Whether dangling out of a rollercoaster ride or stretching out in the classic "hot dog legs" pose, a self-taken photo of one's legs and feet has become a common trope on social media -but this particular one is hard to beat.

Late last week, American astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted this astounding shot of his boots dangling about 200 miles above the Earth. It has since received over 2000 retweets and almost 10,000 likes on Instagram, the Telegraph reports.

View of our spectacular planet (and my boots) during the #spacewalk yesterday with @Thom_astro. pic.twitter.com/mCMd7aSLha — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) March 25, 2017

The photograph was taken on March 24, when Nasa expedition commander Kimbrough and his fellow astronaut, Thomas Pesquet completed a "space walk". The exercise lasted six-and-a-half hours, in which the pair completed maintenance work on the outside of the International Space Station.

European Space Agency (Esa) engineer Pesquet also seized the occasion to take a special photograph of his own. On March 26, the French astronaut tweeted a picture of two wedding bands floating in space, accompanied by the caption: "In my 1.5 kg 'hand luggage', I brought the wedding rings of my friends getting married this summer! I'll be back in time to be their witness."

In my 1,5 kg 'hand luggage', I brought the wedding rings of my friends getting married this summer! I'll be back in time to be their witness pic.twitter.com/e1pmrAChkd — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 26, 2017

Wedding rings from space, now that's a grand romantic gesture! @TheBasementJaxx - Magnificent Romeo #songs4space https://t.co/ppkUzy0idz — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 26, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content Royal Jordanian is giving Trump some serious sass Don't look down: The world's scariest footpath has reopened Video Watch: Oldest spacewoman sets spacewalking record

He followed up with another tweet - including a recording of the Basement Jaxx song Magnificent Romeo - which read: "wedding rings from space, now that's a grand romantic gesture!".

Kimbrough and Pesquet inspected a radiator valve and replaced cameras on the Japanese section of the Station during the space walk. In a move that will delight those who dream of space tourism, the astronauts also made adjustments to the mechanism of the International Docking Adapter, which Nasa describes as a "physical connecting point for spacecraft", but also "a metaphorical gateway" to a future of "commercial crew vehicle dockings".

A further spacewalk was scheduled for Thursday March 30, to be carried out by Kimbrough and Nasa Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson. Whitson broke the record for the oldest woman to go into space last year, though she is only 57.

The astronauts continue to tweet and share images of the magnificent view they enjoy from aboard the ISS, including a stunning shot of the aurora borealis and some of the world's most famous sights viewed from space.

This article was originally published by the Daily Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK