Emirates Airbus A380 wake turbulence sends private jet into uncontrolled descent

Reports have surfaced that a private jet fell 3000m in uncontrolled descent after it encountered the wake of an A380 flying above it.

The Emirates' airbus was heading to Sydney when it flew 300m over the MHS Aviation (Munich) Bombardier Challenger 604 travelling across the Arabian Sea to Abu Dhabi from the Maldives.

The Aviation Herald has reported the jet rolled at least three times when it encountered the wake and a number of the nine people on board were injured.

The incident is believed to have occurred on January 7.

The A380 continued to Sydney and landed safely, however the smaller jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Muscat.

The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

- NZ Herald