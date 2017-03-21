Bali named as best destination in the world by TripAdvisor

A favourite of Kiwis and Aussies alike, Bali has been named the best destination in the world in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.

The Indonesian island was described as a favourite destination for "both adventurers and those in need of a little relaxation", with its white beaches, great diving and dense jungle treks contributing to its popularity.

It was followed by the traditional tourist hotspots of London, Paris, Rome and New York City.

TripAdvisor's annual Traveller's Choice awards are in its ninth year. Winners are revealed via an algorithm that assesses the number of reviews and ratings given for accommodation at each spot over a 12 month period, as well as bookings made through the site.

While the rankings previously focused on urban areas, islands were included for the first time this year.

Greece's largest island Crete made an appearance in sixth place, with tourists flocking to its sunny shores for a beach holiday with a healthy dose of culture and history.

The Thai island of Phuket also made the list in 10th place, lauded for its blue lagoons, pink sunsets and orange-robed monks.

The best destinations in New Zealand were also revealed by the travel company, with tourist favourite Queenstown unsurprisingly coming in first place for its "staggering beauty and heart-pumping thrills" - just ask Justin Bieber, who recently spent some downtime there.

Whitianga in the Coromandel came in second, followed by Blenheim - favoured for its sunny climate and renowned wineries.

Adventure-lovers flocked to Wanaka in fourth place - "an ideal spot to go fishing, hiking, skiing, wine-tasting or golfing" - while the "blissful island" of Waiheke, a favourite of celebrity guests, rounded off the top five.

Hit hard by last November's devastating earthquake, the Canterbury town of Kaikoura was revealed as the seventh best destination in New Zealand - popular with tourists for whale and dolphin watching.

Statistics New Zealand recently revealed guest nights had fallen dramatically in the tourist town in December compared to the previous year, but the Government has announced a relief package worth $870,000 which aims to bring in more overseas tourists next summer.

TOP 10 DESTINATIONS IN THE WORLD

1. Bali, Indonesia

2. London, UK

3. Paris, France

4. Rome, Italy

5. New York City, United States

6. Crete, Greece

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Siem Reap, Cambodia

9. Prague, Czech Republic

10. Phuket, Thailand

TOP 10 DESTINATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

1. Queenstown

2. Blenheim

3. Whitianga

4. Wanaka

5. Waiheke Isand

6. Tauranga

7. Kaikoura

8. Invercargill

9. Te Anau

10. Whakatane

Source: TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Destinations awards

