Sky high talent: Flight attendant recreates Britney Spears' Toxic music video in viral footage that's won him a legion of fans

Fulfilling a fantasy of cabin crew the world over, one flight attendant has become an internet sensation after imitating Britney Spears' Toxic music video routine on a passenger jet.

Assraf Nasir, an air steward for Malaysian carrier Air Asia X, was caught on film performing the impressive routine inside an empty Airbus A330, the Daily Mail reports.

Paying homage to the 2003 iconic pop video, the talented dancer's lip sync and dance video has been viewed over nine million times and was even shared by the airline's CEO on Instagram, garnering it a further 249,000 views.

Mr Nasir, from Kuala Lumpur, was filmed by fellow flight attendant Farhan Rzman this weekend.

He is captured shimmying along the aisles, answering the cabin intercom and pushing an empty trolley in time to the music.

This original post was shared and retweeted over 5000 times before being picked up on 9Gag's Facebook page where it has been viewed more than 9.9million times.

While some have criticised the footage online, with a Facebook user commenting 'this is why my flight was delayed for "cleaning and inspection"', the performance, in which he has mastered the Britney aisle strut, has mostly won the airline praise and the dancer a legion of fans.

One Facebook member said: 'It's not as though he's doing it in the middle of rush hour.

'Come on people everyone deserves some fun and he put a huge smile on my face. We need more of this in the world.'

While some expressed concern that Mr Nasir might be reprimanded by the company for his impromptu routine, the long-haul budget airline's CEO himself lauded the video.

Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes shared the video on Instagram, commenting: 'Classic. Airasia version of Toxic.

'The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves.'

- Daily Mail