Woman forks out for child's expensive plane ticket

A father devastated he couldn't afford a plane ticket for his young daughter has found help from an unlikely source: a woman he'd never met.

The man was trying to check in himself and his daughter ahead of their flight when he found out the girl, who had only just turned two, needed a ticket. And he didn't have one.

A person who was also at the airport witnessed the panicked scene and described it on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

"The man was confused because he was under the impression she could ride for free," the person said, explaining that when he man bought the ticket, his daughter was one - and didn't need a ticket.

But she turned two in January.

"He was hit with emotion. He mentioned he couldn't afford to rebook this flight or get her the ticket with such short notice. He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls.

"Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken."

But a woman who was next to him at the front counter decided to do something about the sorry situation.

She walked over to the man and asked what was wrong, and after talking for a while, she told the airline agent she wanted to pay for the girl's ticket.

The agent said, "You know how much this ticket costs right?" and after explaining it would cost a whopping $US749 ($1085), the woman said "that's fine" and pulled out her credit card.

"I was right there and I just said to her, 'God Bless You!' and they printed out the ticket," the witness said.

"The agent kept talking about her goosebumps while the man hugged the woman and asked for her name to repay her.

"The woman just kept saying, 'Don't worry about it.'

"She knew she wanted to help that man and his daughter no matter what the cost. Please share this story because people like this need to be recognised."

- news.com.au