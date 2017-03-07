Revealed: Qatar Airways is the best value airline for legroom in economy, with Delta and Etihad also making the top five

Qatar Airways has been crowned the best value airline for legroom in 2017.

A new study reached the finding based on two factors: which airlines offered the most space between rows on long-haul flights, and how much (if at all) is charged for extra legroom.

Qatar came out on top in terms of overall value for money, closely followed by Air India, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines, the Daily Mail reports.

Legroom, which is known in the industry as seat pitch can be defined as the distance between a single point on an aircraft seat and the identical point on the seat in front.



Qatar boasts a pitch of between 31 and 33 inches and doesn't charge extra for passengers wishing to select a seat that offers more, for example an emergency exit seat.

And as the airline currently operates the world's longest flight from Auckland to Doha - clocking in at 14,535km and 17 hours plus in the air - so the extra inches are bound to be appreciated by economy travellers.

The Skyscanner study also took into account that Turkish Airlines and Air India do charge for extra legroom, $8.72 and $10.05 per centimetre respectively, but comparatively less so than other companies.

Cramped legroom is a grievance for many long-haul fliers.

Continued below.

Related Content The etiquette of reclining your seat Worst passengers: Are you one of these annoying flyers? Small Business: A plastic drinkware solution - Govino

Indeed, the same study found that a third of all travellers cited this as being the thing that most annoys them on a plane, with one in ten angered by being charged to have more.

The survey also revealed that over half of people found it annoying when the person in front of them reclined their seat.

The debate as to whether this is acceptable social conduct or not, however, rages on.

BEST VALUE AIRLINES FOR LEGROOM

1. Qatar Airways

2. Air India

3. Delta Air Lines

4. Etihad Airways

5. Turkish Airlines

Source: Seatguru

- news.com.au