11:47am Mon 6 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Holidays from hell: tourists reveal the hilarious moments their trips went very wrong

As these photos illustrate, you've really only ever moments away from a potential nightmare no matter where in the world you are.

As this image goes to show, a wave may not be enough to ruin a holiday, but it can certainly ruin a family photo. Photo / Imgur
As this image goes to show, a wave may not be enough to ruin a holiday, but it can certainly ruin a family photo. Photo / Imgur

Holidays are supposed to be enjoyable - time spent away from the relentless grind of daily life.

So the last thing you'd want to be faced with, for example, is a visit from an enormous Australian spider in your room, or a South African elephant taking a pew on your car.

No-one wants to emerge from the ocean after a nice swim with a slithery octopus on their back. Photo / Imgur
No-one wants to emerge from the ocean after a nice swim with a slithery octopus on their back. Photo / Imgur

As these photos illustrate, you've really only ever moments away from a potential nightmare no matter where in the world you are.

One image captures a truck teetering precariously over the edge of a steep ravine in Bolivia, while another shows a air passenger bound and gagged after drinking too much.

According to the submitter of this image, the bound and gagged passenger pictured 'drank an entire bottle of some duty free alcohol' then started 'screaming that we're going to crash'. Photo / Imgur, Mezane
According to the submitter of this image, the bound and gagged passenger pictured 'drank an entire bottle of some duty free alcohol' then started 'screaming that we're going to crash'. Photo / Imgur, Mezane

Another chap was unfortunate enough to emerge from a nice swim in the ocean with a slimy octopus clinging to his back.

Here, MailOnline Travel has rounded up a collection of dismal scenarios which will leave you feeling relieved to be safe at home:

This horrifically huge spider was apparently captured in Australia, home to some of the most fear-inducing creatures on earth. Photo / Imgur
This horrifically huge spider was apparently captured in Australia, home to some of the most fear-inducing creatures on earth. Photo / Imgur
Enough dismal weather can ruin pretty much any camping trip, as seems to be the case with this group. Photo / Imgur
Enough dismal weather can ruin pretty much any camping trip, as seems to be the case with this group. Photo / Imgur

Continued below.

Related Content

A cautionary tale against eating a bowl of cereal in the sun without slapping on some sunscreen, resulting here in a painful burn. Photo / Imgur, -chriwrong
A cautionary tale against eating a bowl of cereal in the sun without slapping on some sunscreen, resulting here in a painful burn. Photo / Imgur, -chriwrong
Taken in South Africa's Pilanesburg National Park, this is the moment an elephant used a car to scratch an itch. Imgur, FauxTales
Taken in South Africa's Pilanesburg National Park, this is the moment an elephant used a car to scratch an itch. Imgur, FauxTales
This tourist may not know it yet, but the lemur on his back is unceremoniously using his Batman hat as a urinal . Photo / Imgur
This tourist may not know it yet, but the lemur on his back is unceremoniously using his Batman hat as a urinal . Photo / Imgur
According to the uploader, this was the result of some Canadian tourists forgetting to use their handbrake in Turkey. Photo / Imgur, GloriousShinyBastard
According to the uploader, this was the result of some Canadian tourists forgetting to use their handbrake in Turkey. Photo / Imgur, GloriousShinyBastard
If close encounters with beady-eyed birds is enough to have you in a flap, be careful with your snacks around seagulls . Photo / Imgur, Se7enOne
If close encounters with beady-eyed birds is enough to have you in a flap, be careful with your snacks around seagulls . Photo / Imgur, Se7enOne

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 06 Mar 2017 12:33:14 Processing Time: 33ms