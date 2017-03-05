Holidays from hell: tourists reveal the hilarious moments their trips went very wrong

As these photos illustrate, you've really only ever moments away from a potential nightmare no matter where in the world you are.

Holidays are supposed to be enjoyable - time spent away from the relentless grind of daily life.

So the last thing you'd want to be faced with, for example, is a visit from an enormous Australian spider in your room, or a South African elephant taking a pew on your car.

As these photos illustrate, you've really only ever moments away from a potential nightmare no matter where in the world you are.

One image captures a truck teetering precariously over the edge of a steep ravine in Bolivia, while another shows a air passenger bound and gagged after drinking too much.

Another chap was unfortunate enough to emerge from a nice swim in the ocean with a slimy octopus clinging to his back.

Here, MailOnline Travel has rounded up a collection of dismal scenarios which will leave you feeling relieved to be safe at home:

Continued below.

Related Content Hotel that inspired American Horror Story becomes LA landmark Best weekend getaways with besties Travellers fret about WiFi, but it might be about to get better

- Daily Mail