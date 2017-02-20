Foul-mouthed Aussie businessman rants about 'expensive, overrated NZ'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An Australian businessman has unleashed a vile rant online about an "expensive, overpriced" New Zealand and "vicious" Auckland.

Paul Pluta, also known as Archie Luxury, told his more than 35,000 YouTube followers he was in Auckland for work.

"Beautiful sunny gorgeous Auckland," he said sarcastically.

"This is a mean place to be. I mean not only is the weather f***ing awful, it's cold, it's damp, it's wet.

"I don't know why anyone would want to come here?"

He carried on his more-than-five-minute-long rant by saying Auckland was "vicious and savage".

"I've got to be completely honest I can't wait to get on the next jet plane out of here."

He said Auckland was "highly overrated", while New Zealand "really sucks".

"It just sucks. It's expensive, it's overpriced.

"There's no pretty young girls here, there's no pretty older women ... it's pretty f***ing terrible.

"I'm pretty pleased to f*** off out of here ... New Zealand really f***ing sucks."

In the full video, Pluta also incorrectly refers to Auckland as the capital city of New Zealand.

According to his website, the 44-year-old is a "huge fan of all obscene displays of wealth and is a firm believer in buying on the secondary market".

He said on his website that he was married with four children, from three separate marriages.

Pluta is a former Brisbane IT worker, who made headlines last year with his thoughts on Queensland Rail, the Brisbane Times reported.

Auckland Tourism has been approached for comment on the video.

- NZ Herald