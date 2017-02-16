5:11pm Thu 16 February
Sun Princess docks in Brisbane due to norovirus outbreak

Passengers on the Sun Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, have been struck down by the norovirus. File photo / 123RF

A cruise ship has been forced to dock in Brisbane this morning after about 150 people came down with gastro.

It is the second time the Sun Princess ship has been struck by the norovirus this month.

Queensland Health has confirmed about 140 cases of norovirus on board the ship, ABC Radio Brisbane reported.

The ship was coming from Auckland. It docked at Hamilton, in Brisbane's north, about 7am. Its passengers are believed to be going through customs.

Just two weeks ago, the Sun Princess was forced to dock in Brisbane after about 100 Australian passengers were struck down by norovirus at the end of a 12-day voyage to Papua New Guinea.

About 2000 guests disembarked the ship when it docked on February 2 and waited about two hours for it to be disinfected.

There were also reports of gastro outbreak on the Sun Princess in December last year.

- news.com.au

