Luxury cruise liner dubbed 'Sexiest ship at sea' collides with vessel in Timaru

A luxury cruise liner nicknamed the "sexiest ship at sea'' has collided with another vessel in Timaru today.

The Seabourn Encore arrived in the Port of Timaru this morning.

However, it soon got itself into trouble when it hit with another vessel.

A witness told Fairfax he and his wife had been passing the area when they saw the incident.

"We were . . . looking at the stern when a southerly came up,'' he told the publication.

"I said to my wife: 'That mooring line's not set right for this kind of wind'.''

The witness said the wind strengthened and up to four of its mooring lines broke - resulting in the Seabourn Encore hitting another vessel nearby.

A two-week stay on the cruise liner will set you back a cool $40,000 on the 604 person-capacity vessel.

