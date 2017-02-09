2:34pm Fri 10 February
Eiffel Tower to be surrounded by glass

Paris authorities say they are proposing to replace the metal security fencing around the Eiffel Tower with a more aesthetic glass wall. Photo / AP
Paris authorities say they want to replace the metal security fencing around the Eiffel Tower with a more visually appealing glass wall.

A statement from Paris City Hall issued on Thursday said see-through panels could replace the existing fences at the north and south of the famed monument that were installed for the Euro 2016 soccer event.

The proposal will be examined by the city's sites commission and then needs approval from the environment ministry.

City tourism chief Jean-Francois Martins says the glass is an aesthetic substitute for the metal fencing, which was "useful in security matters" but "spoils the view".

The proposal is part of a 300 million euro ($4.4 million) project announced in January to modernise the 128-year-old tower.

No timetable has been set for the possible work.

- AAP

