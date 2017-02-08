Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalised

Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors' photos of a famous English village.

"Move," someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox's car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6000 pounds ($10,200) in damages.

Bibury's elephant in the room. The picture postcard street photobombed by the ugly little yellow car - every day. pic.twitter.com/As3dVq3PE3 — KookyCotswoldTours (@KookyCotswolds) October 2, 2014

For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury.

The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals' public backing, the retired dentist says he won't have his style dictated by tourists.

Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement - in lime green.

In 2014, photographer Lee McCallum, who runs a local tour company, called the car "Bibury's elephant in the room" on Twitter, sparking a debate.

He told the Daily Mail he did not object to the car's presence and claimed it reflected the "weirdness of Cotswold".

"Who owns the car?" he added. "Why is he parking there? Does he know that his car is appearing in so many photos that are appearing all over the world?"

- AP, nzherald.co.nz