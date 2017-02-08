5:30pm Wed 8 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalised

A tourist snapped this picture of the historic homes of Bibury, with Peter Maddox's yellow car visible in the bottom left corner. Photo / Flickr, Natalia Naomi Y
A tourist snapped this picture of the historic homes of Bibury, with Peter Maddox's yellow car visible in the bottom left corner. Photo / Flickr, Natalia Naomi Y

Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors' photos of a famous English village.

"Move," someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox's car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6000 pounds ($10,200) in damages.


For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury.

The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals' public backing, the retired dentist says he won't have his style dictated by tourists.

Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement - in lime green.

In 2014, photographer Lee McCallum, who runs a local tour company, called the car "Bibury's elephant in the room" on Twitter, sparking a debate.

He told the Daily Mail he did not object to the car's presence and claimed it reflected the "weirdness of Cotswold".

"Who owns the car?" he added. "Why is he parking there? Does he know that his car is appearing in so many photos that are appearing all over the world?"

- AP, nzherald.co.nz

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 08 Feb 2017 18:16:22 Processing Time: 20ms