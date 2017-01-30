NZ Govt confused about whether US travel ban applies to Kiwi dual nationals

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

There is confusion in the New Zealand Government about whether New Zealand dual nationals are exempt from US President Donald Trump's travel ban to the United States.

Prime Minister Bill English said today the policy was unclear and the Government had asked for clarification from the US Government.

It was his expectation that New Zealanders who were also citizens of the targeted Muslim countries would not be affected by the hugely controversial ban, but he could not give any reassurances at this stage.

Trump has ordered a three-month ban on entry into the US by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - as well as a permanent ban on Syrian refugees and a temporary ban on other refugees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the US Embassy in Wellington have confirmed that the ban applies to dual nationals.

However, Britain and Australia now say they have been assured by the United States that the ban will not apply to them. British officials have also said Canada and New Zealand have exemptions.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand make up the Five Eyes spying network.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said today his US Ambassador had confirmed with the Whitehouse that Australian passport holders would "remain welcome to come and go to the United States in the usual way". Speaking on Sky News Australia, Turnbull said the exemption would apply "regardless of their place of birth or whether they are dual nationals".

Turnbull said the exemption was a result of Australia's strong relationship with the US but would not say whether it applied to all Five Eyes members.

English was also asked this morning whether there was a "carve-out" for Five Eyes countries.

"We're checking up on that," he told Radio New Zealand. "I see there's stories that the Canadians do, that the Australians are seeking it.

"The impression I get is that the policy is unclear. But we will be checking up on that."

It was his expectation that someone travelling on a New Zealand passport would be exempt. But he had received no assurance from US officials that this was the case.

So far, the Government has been advised that no one with a New Zealand passport has been caught up in the US policy change.

English rejected assertions that getting a carve-out made New Zealand more complicit in a policy condemned by international leaders.

He reiterated today that he disagreed with the policy, but he did not agree that it was racist.

"I don't believe it's a racist policy, simply. But I'm not here to defend the policy."

His position has been described as "weak" by Labour leader Andrew Little, who wants him to strongly condemn it and raise it with Trump when the two leaders speak on the phone this week.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, English said his priority was on reassuring New Zealanders, especially Muslims, that this country will remain open to them.

"We don't want them feeling that this kind of global debate is going to somehow upset the arrangements and the spirit that works here."

