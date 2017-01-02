Why mother who travels the world with daughter won't return home

By Sophie Haslett

This time last year, Evie Farrell couldn't have even dreamed where she is now.

But after the 43-year-old from Sydney lost a close friend and decided to pack up her life and A$30,000 in savings last February, she and her daughter, Emmie, set off on the adventure of a lifetime travelling around the world.

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Oct 22, 2016 at 6:40am PDT

Here, Ms Farrell speaks to FEMAIL about their first year away from home, what they've learned - and why after one year the pair still have no plans to come home, Daily Mail reports.

Originally, Ms Farrell said her intention was just to travel for a year, but as their year comes to its completion, she said they have decided to go on for at least another six months:

"This year has flown by, we're not ready to come home yet," she said.

"We're about to go back to Vietnam and Emmie will go to school for a few months while I work and try to earn some money to keep us going.

Continued below.

Related Content Andrew Dickens: Why am I riding with Lance Armstrong? Young guns - Aryaman Taore founder of LazyAz delivery service Former world No 1 tennis player Thomas Muster buys Russell coastal property

"My savings have all but gone, but we're lucky as we still have rent coming in from our home in Australia, so that's keeping our heads just above water."

The mum of one is a firm believer in the idea that travelling is easier than many might think.

She said that not only is it cheaper than living in Sydney, but it's also rewarding.

"I've learned this year that if you want something badly enough, you can make it happen," she said.

"There's more to life than sitting at a desk every day to earn money to buy stuff. We've travelled for a whole year with one backpack... and there's no way I'm going back to my old way of life now."

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Jul 29, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Nov 2, 2016 at 7:03am PDT

While travelling the likes of Taiwan, Malaysian Borneo, Bali, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, London, Paris and China - where they spent Christmas and the New Year - Ms Farrell has been teaching her daughter, Emmie, via theNSW Distance Education primary school programme.

Emmie has also been sporadically receiving formal education, such as when the pair were in Hoi An.

"The challenges of being away on a trip like this are mostly the same as the ones we have at home - schoolwork, manners, bedtimes and eating meals - we just deal with them in incredible locations," Ms Farrell said.

A photo posted by Travel Blogger Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:30am PST

A photo posted by Travel BloggersEvie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Oct 2, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

"We've met other traveling families along the way and seeing Emmie have a great time with kids from all over the world helps me feel okay about her being away from her friends at home.

"She has made so many new friends and had wonderful experiences in all the countries we've been to."





A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Jul 26, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT



Next, Ms Farrell and her daughter will return to Vietnam, before crossing over into Cambodia to visit an elephant sanctuary and celebrate their one year anniversary of being away from home:

"It was funny being away from home for Christmas and celebrating it in China," she said.

"We celebrated it by going to watch a Christmas show, ice skate and rock climb. We ate local xiaolongbao (Chinese soup dumplings) and caramel-flavoured Tim Tams which we managed to find in a supermarket.

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:41am PDT

"I wouldn't change our experiences for the world, though, and hopefully our life will inspire more mums and dads to go on an adventure with their children.'

With regards to any regrets about packing up her old life in Australia, Ms Farrell said she has none.

"This is precious time and if we weren't travelling, I would be at work every day and Emmie would be at school and being cared for by au pairs. It just makes sense to me to spend time together while she is young.

"It's the best gift I could have given her and the best thing I could have done for myself, too."

A photo posted by Travel Bloggers Evie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Aug 22, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

A photo posted by Travel BloggersEvie & Emmie (@mumpacktravel) on Aug 1, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

For anyone thinking of trying long-distance travel, Evie Farrell says you can get in contact with her via her blog, Mum Pack Travel. You can also follow her adventures on Instagram.

- Daily Mail