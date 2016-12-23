Three British Airways passengers treated like 'rock stars' when they found they were the only people on board their flight

Three women have said they were treated like "rock stars" when they found themselves alone on a British Airways flight for 150 people.

Laura Stevens, 34, said she and friends Sarah Hunt, 35, and Laurie-Lin Waller, 33, were upgraded to business class, drank Champagne and took selfies in the cockpit on the 2.5-hour flight.

The women were due to fly back to the UK on the 5.20pm flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow on December 18 after enjoying a three-day break.

But it was delayed by three hours, so having checked in online they turned up late to the airport to "stretch out" the holiday.

On arrival, they found passengers who arrived at the scheduled time had been squeezed onto an earlier flight.

Ms Stevens said they "felt like A-listers" as cabin crew ushered them into business class seats - having paid just £80 for an economy return ticket.

Ms Stevens and Ms Walker, who are television producers, and Ms Hunt, a lawyer, were also treated to a three-course meal and posed for selfies with the captain of the BA flight.

Ms Stevens, from Sutton, London, said: "It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we'll never forget.

"We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne - it was the best Christmas present ever, we couldn't believe how kind and lovely everyone was.

"We were the only people in the departure lounge so staff let us use the executive suite, which is usually reserved for business flight passengers.

"Then we mentioned how we'd hoped to buy our family gifts at the airport, and staff opened shops so we could browse. It was as though we'd hired out the place just for us."

She added: "The celebrity treatment continued on board when we were given front row seats and a private safety talk.

"The plane took off really quickly because it was so light, it felt like we were on a private jet.

"The cabin crew were laughing and even the pilot made an announcement stating he'd never flown a commercial flight with so few people."

On board, the women were given unlimited Champagne - and say they got through ten mini-bottles between them.

They took videos and selfies on board and tucked into breaded chicken and potato salad with cheese, hot crusty rolls and chocolate pudding.

Ms Stevens said: "We put on our shades and had a great time partying on board. We joked about being a girl band and took videos of us strolling up and down the aisles.

"Cabin crew warned us that the fog meant it could take a while to land but we were having such a fantastic time we told them to take their time - we wanted the flight to go on forever."

When the flight landed, Ms Stevens and Ms Hunt, who is from Gibraltar, and Ms Walker, from Glasgow, took selfies in the cockpit and say ground staff "couldn't believe" there were just three passengers aboard.

"Even strolling through passport control we felt like celebs as there were no queues. The whole thing was so surreal," added Ms Stevens.

"People pay thousands for the kind of experience we had but we got it all for the cost of an economy ticket - it was a real one-off.

"We can't thank BA enough - they made our Christmas!"

This story was originally published by the Daily Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK