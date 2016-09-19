4:14pm Mon 19 September
Man forged boarding passes, lived high life in airport lounges

A man lived in luxury for three weeks in Changi Airport. Photo / Getty Images
A businessman spent nearly three weeks living the high life in executive lounges in Singapore airport by using forged boarding passes.

Raejali Buntut, 33, slept on comfortable seats, enjoyed breakfasts, lunches and dinners of his choice, watched TV and used the showers after missing a flight.

The Malaysian man downloaded images of passes issued by Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines - before using image-editing software on his laptop to insert his name, a false flight number and destination. He then sent them to his mobile phone.

He forged no less than 31 passes and used them at nine lounges. It is not clear why he decided to stay at Changi airport but eventually lounge staff became suspicious and he was arrested. His was accused of "blatantly lawless behaviour", charged with forgery and jailed for two weeks.

- Daily Mail

