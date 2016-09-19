Increase in air rage prompts one airline to limit alcohol sales

By Cindy Boren at Washington Post

The number of air rage incidents on UK airlines has quadrupled over the past three years.

Figures compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority show there were 386 dangerous incidents reported in 2015, compared to 85 in 2013.

It comes after budget airline Jet2.com banned the sale of alcohol before 8am on its flights in an attempt to tackle disruptive and abusive behaviour.

Phil Ward, managing director of Jet2.com, said the airline had issued life-long bans to 22 passengers so far this year.

He told BBC Radio 5 live Investigates that the aviation industry should adopt a "banned by one, banned by all" policy to cut out bad behaviour.

He said: "I think it would act as a very strong deterrent and in fact there is some work with all the airlines together going on to bring that to the table, to see if that can be correctly arranged between us all.

"It's not going to happen overnight. But it's something we've all agreed is a good practical solution, we just need to work out how to do it between us consistently, so that it's managed correctly."

Ward said that problems are often caused by passengers drinking ahead of their flights in airport bars.

He said: "You can see it every day where people are drinking pints at six in the morning.

'I'm not trying to spoil people's holidays at all but it's not normal to drink a pint at six in the morning and that then manifests itself on-board the airplane where the alcohol takes a greater effect."

Jet2.com announced that it would be banning alcohol on early-morning flights last month.

It is believed to be the first airline in Europe to make the move and called on others to follow its lead.

- Daily Mail