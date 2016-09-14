If airlines were honest, their videos would look like this

Anyone who's ever flown will be able to relate to this hilariously on-point parody video by prominent YouTuber Ryan Higa

"Are you tired of living the same old comfortable life? Don't you want to go on an adventure and discover some new hidden secret surprises? Isn't it time to add some style to your life?"

Anyone who's ever flown will be able to relate to this hilariously on-point parody video by prominent YouTuber Ryan Higa.

The four-minute clip nails what it's like to fly economy class on, well, pretty much every airline, and it's already been viewed nearly four million times.

The video focuses on a fake company called "EveRy airlines".

"You'll never live the same old comfortable life again, because it's impossible to get comfortable," Higa quips, as the clip shows a woman being squashed between two large men.

"In terms of adding style to your life, we make sure every single one of our passengers is fashionably late, thanks to delays."

"Even though you pay for the flight, we don't work for you," smirks Rob Burtoh, the steward. "We're going to be as rude and condescending as we want."

"So we've got this game, right, it's kinda like the mini-Olympics, but with bags," says ground crew worker Gweg Stefani, as he shot-puts a bag marked "fragile" into the hold.

Continued below.

Related Content 10 reasons why you need to stay in a pet hotel Inside the opulent Trump International Hotel in Washington How to backpack in safety

Passengers aren't safe either, with the view poking fun at parents who ignore their kids, angry businessmen, and the guy with the window seat who needs the loo every 20 minutes.

And let's not forget "the guy who's constantly farting, think we don't know it's him".

Next in the firing line is the safety video, "which none of you are actually going to listen to but we're going to do anyway so you don't sue us".

"If you are travelling with a child, or someone who requires assistance, be sure to apply your mask first, before your life is more important. Hashtag priorities," the flight attendant says.

Yup. If airlines were honest about what your flying experience was really like, it would probably look something like this.

- news.com.au