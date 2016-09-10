Yoga doesn't belong on airplanes.

You'd think a tight, confined space in which passengers are packed like sardines in a can would be enough to deter anyone from attempting any fancy fitness moves. But you'd be wrong, news.com.au reported.

An anonymous woman in skin-tight leggings was captured by a fellow passenger executing some dubious yoga poses in the aisle and in her seat.

A composite of four photos was posted Tuesday on Passenger Shaming, which is dedicated to publicly humiliating "a**holes on airplanes" on its Instagram feed and a Facebook page.

Keep your yoga out of the aisles and galleys of airplanes. YOU AREN'T THE ONLY PERSON ON THE AIRCRAFT. Furthermore, I don't want your ass or vag in my face while I'm trying to eat, kthxbai.#YouWontDieFromAPULMONARYEMBOLISMOnATwoHourFlight #galleyyoga #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

The caption reads: "YOU AREN'T THE ONLY PERSON ON THE AIRCRAFT. Furthermore, I don't want you're a** or v** in my face while I'm trying to eat, kthxbai #YouWontDieFromAPULMONARYEMBOLISMOnATwoHourFlight."

The posts have attracted hundreds of comments from critics who don't understand why the woman can't just sit down.

Passenger Shaming updated its Facebook post to mention that the flight attendant did ask the ballsy flyer to stop after the photos were taken.

From the photos, it is unclear what airline the inappropriate yogi is flying or where she is going.

No matter, her attempted positions are entertainment enough. There's some warrior-esque lunging and bending, as well as what looks like a modified one-legged king pigeon pose that's performed on a row of empty seats. The anonymous photographer has a front-row seat to the action.

Passenger shaming, to its credit, typically doesn't show the faces of the passengers acting unruly.

But yoga lady, wherever you are, please stop.

