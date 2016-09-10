8:33pm Sat 10 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Yoga doesn't belong on airplanes

Yoga in an airplane? You bet. Photo / via PassengerShaming.com
Yoga in an airplane? You bet. Photo / via PassengerShaming.com

Yoga doesn't belong on airplanes.

You'd think a tight, confined space in which passengers are packed like sardines in a can would be enough to deter anyone from attempting any fancy fitness moves. But you'd be wrong, news.com.au reported.

An anonymous woman in skin-tight leggings was captured by a fellow passenger executing some dubious yoga poses in the aisle and in her seat.

A composite of four photos was posted Tuesday on Passenger Shaming, which is dedicated to publicly humiliating "a**holes on airplanes" on its Instagram feed and a Facebook page.

Keep your yoga out of the aisles and galleys of airplanes.

YOU AREN'T THE ONLY PERSON ON THE AIRCRAFT. Furthermore, I don't want your ass or vag in my face while I'm trying to eat, kthxbai.#YouWontDieFromAPULMONARYEMBOLISMOnATwoHourFlight #galleyyoga #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier

A photo posted by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on


The caption reads: "YOU AREN'T THE ONLY PERSON ON THE AIRCRAFT. Furthermore, I don't want you're a** or v** in my face while I'm trying to eat, kthxbai #YouWontDieFromAPULMONARYEMBOLISMOnATwoHourFlight."

The posts have attracted hundreds of comments from critics who don't understand why the woman can't just sit down.

Passenger Shaming updated its Facebook post to mention that the flight attendant did ask the ballsy flyer to stop after the photos were taken.

Continued below.

Related Content


From the photos, it is unclear what airline the inappropriate yogi is flying or where she is going.

No matter, her attempted positions are entertainment enough. There's some warrior-esque lunging and bending, as well as what looks like a modified one-legged king pigeon pose that's performed on a row of empty seats. The anonymous photographer has a front-row seat to the action.

Passenger shaming, to its credit, typically doesn't show the faces of the passengers acting unruly.

But yoga lady, wherever you are, please stop.



- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Sep 2016 20:33:31 Processing Time: 35ms