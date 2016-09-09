Baby born on Buraq Air flight gets free tickets for life: report

This little baby boy was born to travel.

A newborn has been awarded a lifetime of free flights on Buraq Air after his mother gave birth during a trip from Tripoli in Libya to Niamey, the capital of Niger.





Buraq Air employee Amir Abu Sin told CNN the cabin crew helped deliver the tiny tot.

As a thank you, the mother reportedly named her son Abdul Baset, after the plane's captain.

The incredible story comes after a baby girl named Haven was born on a flight halfway from Dubai to Manila last month.

Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific awarded Haven - the first baby to be born on one of its planes - one million GetGo points, The Guardian reported.

In June, a Saudi Arabian Airlines passenger jet had to make an emergency landing at Heathrow Airport after a woman gave birth mid-flight.

