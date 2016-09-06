1:36pm Tue 6 September
The world is taking about this photo of an Aussie and the whale that photobombed it

Will Rosner and a playful humpback whale pose for a selfie. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News
Will Rosner and a playful humpback whale pose for a selfie. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News

Not many people have heard about Will Rosner - until now.

The 24-year-old carpenter from Sydney has been travelling the world for the past 18 months and more recently has been exploring the South Pacific region on a yacht, taking plenty of snaps of his travels along the way.

While enjoying the pristine waters off Tonga recently, Will had the chance to swim with an entire pod of humpback whales, which is a pretty remarkable achievement.

Will (left) and a mate embrace life on the water. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News
Will (left) and a mate embrace life on the water. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News

Even more remarkable was a photo taken of him at the precise moment a playful whale pops into view for the ultimate photobomb.

Aussie adventurer Will Rosner has been exploring the pristine waters of the South Pacific region. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency
Aussie adventurer Will Rosner has been exploring the pristine waters of the South Pacific region. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency

Now the photo is making headlines the world over - and Will is the first to admit it's a pretty incredible snap.

The traveller, who said he's been "living the life lately", said he joined a sailing yacht run by a Swedish couple two months ago.

"I joined them two months ago in French Polynesia and have been sailing around the Cook Islands, Samoa and now Tonga," he said.

The Aussie traveller managed to capture some other incredible snaps of the humpback whales. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency
The Aussie traveller managed to capture some other incredible snaps of the humpback whales. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency

"As soon as we sailed into the passage in Vava'u in Tonga we were surrounded by humpbacks. I had been learning to free dive and jumped in when we thought it was safe."

He said he and the crew swam "all day with almost a dozen whales, including a docile mother and her very playful calf".

The entire pod of humpbacks were spotted in waters off Tonga. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News
The entire pod of humpbacks were spotted in waters off Tonga. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News

"The whale in the selfie photo was the most curious and played with us for 30 minutes," he said. "Splashing us with water. Staring me in the eye before it picked me out of the water with its tail.

"It was like a playful dog showing off dance moves. I had no idea I had a good photo until the night when I looked through all the photos and videos."

Will has been documenting his travels along the way. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency
Will has been documenting his travels along the way. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News Agency

Will said the whale in the shot was about 15 metres and was really keen to interact with him.

"At one point it literally picked me up out of the water with its tail. It was really up to how close it wanted to get and sometimes it got within touching distance," he said.

"It really put on a show for us and it was like it was dancing and playing with us."

The 24-year-old has been travelling the world for the past 18 months. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News
The 24-year-old has been travelling the world for the past 18 months. Photo / Will Rosner, Caters News

- news.com.au

