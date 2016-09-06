The world is taking about this photo of an Aussie and the whale that photobombed it

Not many people have heard about Will Rosner - until now.

The 24-year-old carpenter from Sydney has been travelling the world for the past 18 months and more recently has been exploring the South Pacific region on a yacht, taking plenty of snaps of his travels along the way.

While enjoying the pristine waters off Tonga recently, Will had the chance to swim with an entire pod of humpback whales, which is a pretty remarkable achievement.

Even more remarkable was a photo taken of him at the precise moment a playful whale pops into view for the ultimate photobomb.

Now the photo is making headlines the world over - and Will is the first to admit it's a pretty incredible snap.

The traveller, who said he's been "living the life lately", said he joined a sailing yacht run by a Swedish couple two months ago.

"I joined them two months ago in French Polynesia and have been sailing around the Cook Islands, Samoa and now Tonga," he said.

"As soon as we sailed into the passage in Vava'u in Tonga we were surrounded by humpbacks. I had been learning to free dive and jumped in when we thought it was safe."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Thank you for normalising child poverty Mall owner pushes up profit Foreigners buying 29pc of homes, not 3pc - lawyer

He said he and the crew swam "all day with almost a dozen whales, including a docile mother and her very playful calf".

"The whale in the selfie photo was the most curious and played with us for 30 minutes," he said. "Splashing us with water. Staring me in the eye before it picked me out of the water with its tail.

"It was like a playful dog showing off dance moves. I had no idea I had a good photo until the night when I looked through all the photos and videos."

Will said the whale in the shot was about 15 metres and was really keen to interact with him.

"At one point it literally picked me up out of the water with its tail. It was really up to how close it wanted to get and sometimes it got within touching distance," he said.

"It really put on a show for us and it was like it was dancing and playing with us."

- news.com.au