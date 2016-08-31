New Zealand rated as a top spot for expats

A new study has revealed that New Zealand is the fifth best country in the world for expats, while Kuwait is the worst.

The results come from a report by the online expat community InterNations, which looks at everything from quality of life and personal finance, to job satisfaction and ease of settling indices.

Taiwan was ranked number one out of 67 countries on the list, with Malta scored second place and Ecuador came in third, followed by Mexico and New Zealand.

According to InterNations, Taiwan holds first place in the Quality of Life and Personal Finance Indices, with the country performing particularly well with the quality and affordability of its healthcare and the financial situation of expats.

It also came second place in the Working Abroad section, with more than a third of expats completely satisfied with their jobs, compared to the global average of 16 per cent.

Foreigners living in Taiwan were also overwhelmingly positive about the friendliness of local people, with nine out of ten people surveyed saying they received a positive reaction.

Meanwhile, Malta, which was rated number two on the list, performed best in the Ease Of Settling section of the survey, with more than 40 per cent of those questioned saying that they found it very easy to settle into the local culture.

The country also fared particularly well in the Personal Finance index.

Some 25 per cent of those questioned saying they were completely satisfied financially, compared to a global average of 15 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kuwait was rated worst in the survey, followed by Greece and Nigeria.

Kuwait came third from the bottom and Nigeria came last in the Quality of Life section, which looks at things like leisure options, travel and transport and health and well-being.

Kuwait also came last in the Easy Of Settling In section, which examines welcome expats feel, the friendliness of locals and how easy it is to find friends

Meanwhile, Greece fared worst in the Working Abroad index, which examines expat feelings about work-life balance, job security and career prospects.

TOP TEN COUNTRIES

1. Taiwan

2. Malta

3. Ecuador

4. Mexico

5. New Zealand

6. Costa Rica

7. Australia

8. Austria

9. Luxembourg

10. Czech Republic

BOTTOM TEN COUNTRIES

67. Kuwait

66. Greece

65. Nigeria

64. Brazil

63. Saudi Arabia

62. Egypt

61. Mozambique

60. Qatar

59. Italy

58. Tanzania

- Daily Mail