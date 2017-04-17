NZTA warns drivers to keep cool on roads while heading home

By Nicole Barratt

The end of Easter weekend brings with it a steady stream of holidaymakers making their way home after the break.

NZ Transport Agency Auckland and Northland have warned drivers of traffic hotspots and urged Kiwis to keep level-headed on the roads.

"Keep your cool. Holiday driving can be frustrating with busy roads and often slower, sightseeing travellers."

To stay in control and avoid accidents, keep left unless passing, give cyclists plenty of space, watch for horses on country roads and don't be provoked by other drivers' aggressive behaviour, NZTA said.

The organisation has compiled a list of traffic hotspots, the times shown indicate the busiest periods based on previous years' travel patterns.

As expected traffic is slow heading back into #Auckland (likely to remain heavy most the day) - https://t.co/niBHpHed7k ^WS pic.twitter.com/b206AaNexB — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 16, 2017

In Auckland, State Highway 1 Takanini South of Auckland is estimated to be busy up until 8.30pm going north.

SH2 Maramarua, East of SH1/SH2 interchange, is looking heaviest heading west from noon to 9.30pm.

Traffic is also expected to be heavy until 7.30pm driving south on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford

Heading west on SH2 between Paeroa and Tauranga, traffic is expected to be busy until 4.30pm.

Police also encouraged holidaymakers to drive safely today.

"If you're heading home after the break, please drive to the conditions. We want to make sure everyone gets home safely."

The statement on their Facebook page said with bad weather throughout the weekend and increased traffic, travellers needed to be patient and considerate of other drivers.

"Make sure everyone is buckled up and you're not using your cellphone while driving."

The Easter holiday road toll currently stands at two.

On Sunday Conor Drake, 21, died on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway at Oporo, after a four-wheel drive and a tanker collided at 7.50am.

A pedestrian also died in Ruatoria on Saturday after being struck by a car near Gisborne.

Nelson Hari was found on the side of Tapuaeroa Rd at Ruatoria just before 1am.

Another man died during a motorcycle race in the Canterbury town of Methven on Saturday, but his death was not counted as part of the holiday road toll as the tragedy occured during a race.

The official Easter road toll period began at 4pm on Thursday and will end at 6am on Tuesday.

- NZ Herald