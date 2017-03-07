Delays expected near Takanini, on Auckland's Southern Motorway, after spillage

Due to a spillage southbound on Sthn Mwy, the right lane is blocked after the Takanini off-ramp. Expect long delays from CBD #AklTraffic ^LC pic.twitter.com/x1grpvIzLN — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 7, 2017

Motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway are being warned to avoid the area or expect delays after a spillage late this afternoon.

Police and the Fire Service are on their way to the site, near the Takanini off-ramp in South Auckland.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said just after 5.30pm they were heading to the scene, while police said they too were on their way there.

The NZ Transport Agency warned motorists of long delays just before 5.30pm.

"Due to a spillage southbound on Sth Mwy, the right lane is blocked after the Takanini off-ramp,'' it announced on its social media sites.

Police could not say exactly what the spillage was, but it is not thought a crash has taken place.

- NZ Herald