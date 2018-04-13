Is this absurdly complex cake server the most extraordinary but useless machine ever?

New Zealand-born YouTube personality Joseph Herscher has posted his latest creation to his channel Joseph's Machines.

The kinetic artist who specialises in making chain-reaction machines features in the two-minute-long YouTube video where he is seen being served a piece of cake by the device.

Known as a Rube Goldberg machine - named after the man who first came up with the concept - the device includes a hammer, melting butter, a falling laptop and a baby.

Advertisement

The project took Herscher three months to complete, of which 90 per cent of the time was trial and error, according to The Guardian.

Ouch!