The developers of a gaming app criticised for glorifying gang warfare have now created a new game that makes light of violence against police.

The Mongrel Mob Defence app has been pulled by its creators Supreme Studios after gaining widespread criticism for promoting gang violence and featuring an image of deceased Mongrel Mob member William Hurinui - known as Greeco.

But in its place, the developers have released a game titled South Auckland Defence - a game with similar features but altered not to represent a particular gang, and the main character now a caricature of a New Zealand policeman.

In a release Supreme Studios, originally named Supremacy, said they would not be republishing the original app or any follow-up titles due to receiving legal and physical threats.

Advertisement

Instead, the new app was designed with the intent "not to offend anyone at all".

"South Auckland Defence has no affiliation to any gangs, New Zealand based or international and allows players to simply choose which color they'd like to represent and defend against the police force," the Supreme Studios team said.

The online description of the game stated, "A fellow gang member has asked you to take care of a deal downtown but word on the street is it's a setup."

"Somebody has tipped off the cops and they know you're driving unaccompanied on a learner license (sic) with cut springs and no L plates. Hold them off for as long as you can.

A still taken from the original Mongrel Mob Defence game, which used an image of deceased former gang-member William Hurinui. Photo / Google Play

"If they manage to get you the penalty will be a $200 fine, 60 demerits and if you're unlucky they'll green sticker the car and you'll no longer be able to get dodgy wof's (sic) from the workshop your mate works at down the road."

The app, available on Google Play, features a caricature of an ambiguous gang member holding two pistols. The game allows you to choose whether you want the gang colours to be blue, green, red or yellow.

When the game begins, the policeman enters from the left or right of the screen. The aim of the game is to shoot the policeman before he gets close enough to the gang member.

If you are too slow, and the policeman gets too close, he launches into a stabbing frenzy with blood splatters included.

In light of earlier criticism, the developers have advised users to simply not play the game if they don't like it.

New Zealand Police told the Herald it was "very disappointed in the reported content of this new game".

"NZ Police have high levels of trust and confidence with our communities and our staff work hard to maintain these relationships," a police spokesperson said.



"At the risk of giving the makers of the game more publicity, police are very disappointed in the reported content of this new game and do not condone this use of our image."

The new game comes just six days after the earlier release of the Mongrel Mob Defence app.

The app drew criticism from the family of William Hurinui (Greeco) who labelled it hurtful and unfair, as well as the photographer behind the original image of Greeco - which was used in the game without permission.

The developers later replaced the portrait of Greeco with one of Alf Stewart, a character from Australian TV show Home and Away played by Ray Meagher, but they received further backlash from Australian television's Seven Network.

After apologising for their character choice, the developers then invited the game's fans to submit images for characters in a new version of the game.

Before these changes could be made, the developers pulled the app and turned their attention to the new game.